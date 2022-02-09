It boggles the mind that such matters are still being discussed. The GOP’s insufficient response to questions about its attachment to democracy and, in some cases, their enthusiastic support for the insurrection points to the grave threat Republicans pose to our democracy. It also highlights the challenge they face in the upcoming election: If they cannot condemn the violence attempt to overthrow an election, on what possible basis could they take the oath of office to defend and protect the Constitution from enemies foreign and domestic?