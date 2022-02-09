Other Republicans have expressed their displeasure with the embarrassing resolution, including McDaniel’s uncle, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who called the censure “stupid.” In doing so, they helped to underscore the intellectual dishonesty, moral blindness and dangerous anti-democratic sentiments that now define the GOP.
Still, McConnell’s remarks fails to grapple with the central contradiction at the heart of today’s Republican Party: its continued defense of violence to overthrow an election. McConnell — and all his fellow Republicans — should have to answer the following questions:
- How can a party go on record as condoning a violent uprising and still pretend to defend the U.S. Constitution?
- How can the party take direction from former president Donald Trump, the instigator of the violent insurrection? How can it continue to support his ambitions to run for president in 2024?
- If the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, was a violent insurrection, as McConnell acknowledged, was the acquittal of Trump in his second impeachment trial unwise?
- If Trump did instigate a violent insurrection, how is he fit to hold office pursuant to Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits anyone who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” or “given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof” from serving in public office?
- Should Trump be criminally prosecuted for instigating a violent insurrection?
- How can Republicans criticize the Jan. 6 select committee if it is investigating a violent insurrection? Isn’t this a necessary task?
- Do members of Congress who agree with Trump and the RNC that the Jan. 6 insurrection was a display of “legitimate political discourse” forfeit the right to hold public office?
- Should any official who lent aid to the insurrectionists be disqualified under Section 3?
The last question is far from academic. USA Today reports: “A formal effort to evaluate whether North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn should be disqualified as a candidate because of his involvement in the January 2021 rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot should be allowed to continue, voters and election officials told a federal judge.”
The report notes that almost a dozen voters want Cawthorn disqualified because “Cawthorn’s speech at the rally supporting then-President Donald Trump, his other comments and information in published reports provide a ‘reasonable suspicion or belief’ that he helped facilitate the insurrection.” In the absence of court action, the “next step in the challenge process would be for the state elections board to form a special panel of county board members from the new 13th Congressional District that Cawthorn plans to run in.”
It is far from clear whether this challenge will succeed. But Democrats and defenders of democracy would be foolish not to bring similar claims against members of Congress in other states who participated in the “Stop the steal” rally or lent assistance to the rioters. Moreover, any member of Congress who assisted in other aspects of the coup attempt (e.g., trying to pressure state officials to overthrow the election results, encouraging the vice president to violate his oath and throw out electoral votes) might also be disqualified from seeking office.
It boggles the mind that such matters are still being discussed. The GOP’s insufficient response to questions about its attachment to democracy and, in some cases, their enthusiastic support for the insurrection points to the grave threat Republicans pose to our democracy. It also highlights the challenge they face in the upcoming election: If they cannot condemn the violence attempt to overthrow an election, on what possible basis could they take the oath of office to defend and protect the Constitution from enemies foreign and domestic?