In my mind, the name change to Commanders is considerably transformative. It might not be universally accepted; it might be boring, unimaginative, clumsily derived, a military coattail and not a panacea to Native Americans. But it is a first step toward healing a fractured relationship and is crucial to mending a wounded franchise. Should Mr. Snyder continue in his ownership capacity, he surely has work to do. Toxic workplace issues, allegations of sexual improprieties, player infighting, organizational dysfunction, a declining fan base and poor structural governance will need to be remedied. Nonetheless, this franchise has my full-throated support going forward.
Michael E. Jones, Washington
I am surprised that amid the persistent and serious allegations of sexual harassment against the team, no one seems to have noticed that “commander” is the moniker given to the male leadership of Gilead, the dystopian land in the critically acclaimed novel and popular TV series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” in which women have no rights and “handmaids” are the property of their commanders, taking on their names with “Of” in front, such as Offred, the main character.
Oh well, it seems this team very OfDan gets things wrong.
Maureen Gilman, Bethesda