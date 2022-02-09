I am a tribal elder in the Eastern Pequot Tribal Nation and 36-year D.C. resident who has fully embraced its professional football team. I have had particularly vocal resistance to the Redskins moniker since my D.C. residency and written dozens of letters to The Post to voice my opposition. Team owner Daniel Snyder’s intransigence on the name drew the ire of me, my family, my tribe and the Native American community. I am neither a fortune teller nor soothsayer, but I’ve insisted repeatedly that misery and misfortune would stalk Mr. Snyder and this franchise until he righted the name. Although I fully embraced the team, watched or attended games, and wished good fortune for the team’s success, my vitriol for Mr. Snyder often tempered my enthusiasm during those rare successful moments and mollified my astonishment when misfortune and ill-fated outcomes relentlessly prevailed.