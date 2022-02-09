Regarding the Feb. 3 Sports article “For some, this new name doesn’t command much respect”:

I am a tribal elder in the Eastern Pequot Tribal Nation and 36-year D.C. resident who has fully embraced its professional football team. I have had particularly vocal resistance to the Redskins moniker since my D.C. residency and written dozens of letters to The Post to voice my opposition. Team owner Daniel Snyder’s intransigence on the name drew the ire of me, my family, my tribe and the Native American community. I am neither a fortune teller nor soothsayer, but I’ve insisted repeatedly that misery and misfortune would stalk Mr. Snyder and this franchise until he righted the name. Although I fully embraced the team, watched or attended games, and wished good fortune for the team’s success, my vitriol for Mr. Snyder often tempered my enthusiasm during those rare successful moments and mollified my astonishment when misfortune and ill-fated outcomes relentlessly prevailed.

In my mind, the name change to Commanders is considerably transformative. It might not be universally accepted; it might be boring, unimaginative, clumsily derived, a military coattail and not a panacea to Native Americans. But it is a first step toward healing a fractured relationship and is crucial to mending a wounded franchise. Should Mr. Snyder continue in his ownership capacity, he surely has work to do. Toxic workplace issues, allegations of sexual improprieties, player infighting, organizational dysfunction, a declining fan base and poor structural governance will need to be remedied. Nonetheless, this franchise has my full-throated support going forward.

Michael E. Jones, Washington

I am surprised that amid the persistent and serious allegations of sexual harassment against the team, no one seems to have noticed that “commander” is the moniker given to the male leadership of Gilead, the dystopian land in the critically acclaimed novel and popular TV series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” in which women have no rights and “handmaids” are the property of their commanders, taking on their names with “Of” in front, such as Offred, the main character.

Oh well, it seems this team very OfDan gets things wrong.

Maureen Gilman, Bethesda