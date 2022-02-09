Not in fiction, but in reality, the RNC suggests that subpoenaing Americans to testify to a constitutionally approved congressional committee is akin to persecution. Really? Are these citizens thrown in jail? Handcuffed? Where’s the persecution? Testifying to what someone knows isn’t persecution; it’s how justice proceeds.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

And what I and most Americans saw on Jan. 6 was anything but “legitimate political discourse.” It was an attempted coup. “Hang Mike Pence,” the rioters chanted. A pox on any Republican who allows the RNC to whitewash our language and twist the reality of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

If rioters pushing down barricades, attacking police, breaking windows and violating the sanctity of the Capitol is just some folks wanting to express reasonable political views, we are in a heap of trouble.

Anyone who was inappropriately in the Capitol during this event ought to be charged with a felony at a minimum. There are limits to political discourse in a civilized society. I know many of these people felt encouraged by the president, but each and every American has to be held accountable for their actions. Again, if not, we are in a heap of trouble.