Looking the other way might be a recurring theme in the days of partying leading up to the game. “Indoor mega events” sounds like a party promoter’s phrase, but that’s what state and Los Angeles County health rules call a gathering of 500 people or more. Of all the star-studded events around town this week, perhaps the biggest will be Shaq’s Fun House, an annual Super Bowl blowout hosted by basketball great Shaquille O’Neal. It’s at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday with music performers including Zedd and Lil Wayne, amusement park rides and a six-hour open bar. Don’t forget your mask.