At no time has this Court held that plaintiffs must answer the race-infused question of the first Gingles condition without any awareness of race; indeed, until recently, that would have been well-nigh impossible. In Alabama’s view, though, the advent of computerized districting should change the way the first Gingles condition operates. Plaintiffs can now use technology to generate millions of possible plans, without any attention to race. … But whatever the pros and cons of that method, this Court has never demanded its use; we have not so much as floated the idea, let alone considered how it would work. Alabama’s stay request, then, is premised on an entirely new view of what the law requires.