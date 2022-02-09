There are at least four problems with the Supreme Court decision. First, the court has once again resorted to a shortcut in a case of monumental importance, abusing the court’s “shadow docket" and issuing its order on the Alabama map without the benefit of full briefing or oral arguments. As Steve Vladeck at the University of Texas School of Law explained:
The second problem is its decision to hold the district court’s ruling in abeyance. As Vladek pointed out, and as every law student should know, a party seeking a stay must show the likelihood that they could prevail on the merits once the case reaches the court. This was not done.
Third, as Rick Hasen of the University of California, Irvine School of Law explains: “This case is really ominous in terms of federal courts accepting the Purcell Principle on steroids. This is a special rule in election cases that says federal courts should not make changes close to an election because it can cause voter confusion.” But of course, elections are months away, and scores of other states are just now producing their maps. How much time does Alabama need? A year? A decade?
Hasen explains, “The Court has been relying on [the Purcell principle] more and more to shut down important election law changes and point to this supposed technical rule. This is a serious extension to apply this in redistricting, where the court could have moved the primary and things could be months away.”
Finally, Justice Elena Kagan identifies the fourth and most troubling concern with the court’s stay. She contends that the court may be seeking to revise precedent — known as the Gingles test — that requires plaintiffs claiming voter dilution to show that an alternative map can be drawn that would increase the voting power of minority groups.
Kagan writes in her dissent that Alabama, now with the court’s indulgence, “seeks to graft onto the VRA a new requirement, lacking any foundation in our precedent” that plaintiffs will have to demonstrate an alternative map can be drawn “using only race-neutral criteria.” Kagan explains:
At no time has this Court held that plaintiffs must answer the race-infused question of the first Gingles condition without any awareness of race; indeed, until recently, that would have been well-nigh impossible. In Alabama’s view, though, the advent of computerized districting should change the way the first Gingles condition operates. Plaintiffs can now use technology to generate millions of possible plans, without any attention to race. … But whatever the pros and cons of that method, this Court has never demanded its use; we have not so much as floated the idea, let alone considered how it would work. Alabama’s stay request, then, is premised on an entirely new view of what the law requires.
Given that the right-wing justices have consistently expressed contempt for precedent, Kagan’s concern that the majority is laying the groundwork for another radical rewrite of voting law is well founded.
It is hard to come to any other conclusion with this Supreme Court, after it destroyed Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act and crafted an entirely new set of rules for the VRA’s Section 2, making it even harder to prove voting discrimination. This court is clearly hostile to the Voting Rights Act, which Congress passed to correct historical voting discrimination that has suppressed the electoral power of minority Americans.
The court’s right-wing activists would apparently love to live in a nation in which “colorblindness” is the rule — as they seem prepared to establish in the court’s upcoming affirmative action case. One can argue that such a conceit is wrongheaded and impossible in a society still beset by systematic racism and glaring inequality. But the more serious problem with this mind-set is that it imposes the court’s own partisan preferences on the elected branches of government — and thereby on the people. If the VRA is to be rewritten, it should be up to elected lawmakers and the president.
The court’s order is yet another display of extreme judicial arrogance, the solution to which could include revisiting lifetime tenure of the justices, adjusting the jurisdiction of the court or changing the number of justices. In any case, should the court continue its descent into partisan hackery and judicial tyranny, it should prepare for a ferocious backlash.