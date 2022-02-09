From 1955 to 1995 — from the administrations of Dwight D. Eisenhower to Bill Clinton — Democrats controlled the House of Representatives. Somehow, this one-party domination prompted little anguish from reformers or the media. In most states, drawing state and federal legislative districts was recognized as a perk of winning. Some states have new laws designed to take the partisan fun out of it, but in places like Ohio and Michigan they have proved problematic.

In states where the old ways prevail and Republicans are modifying districts and revising voting laws, Democrats cry that democracy is imperiled. But when the power is theirs, they flaunt it. In Illinois, congressional maps drawn by Democrats were “given an ‘F’ grade by a nonpartisan evaluation group because of the gerrymandering tactics,” according to Newsweek. In New York, Democrats “proposed a starkly partisan redesign … offering the party’s candidates an advantage in 22 of the state’s 26 House districts,” the New York Times reported.

The Supreme Court’s ruling on Monday stopping a lower court order citing the Voting Rights Act in requiring Alabama to redraw its congressional map might remind people that redistricting is a legislative prerogative, some partisanship notwithstanding.

When it came to Supreme Court nominations years ago, there was the occasional fight, but through the mid-1960s, confirmation was often by acclamation, with no roll call necessary. The understanding that presidents were given wide latitude to make judicial appointments suffered a major blow in 1987 after Justice Lewis F. Powell — an appointee of President Richard M. Nixon and a member of the 7-to-2 majority in Roe v. Wade — announced his retirement. President Ronald Reagan had already placed two justices on the high court, Sandra Day O’Connor and Antonin Scalia, and had elevated William H. Rehnquist to chief justice.

Bork’s nomination was defeated by a vote of 58 to 42. Only two Democrats voted to confirm. Reagan’s next pick, Douglas H. Ginsburg, withdrew after admitting marijuana use. Patrick J. Leahy, a Democratic senator from Vermont and member of the Judiciary Committee, announced that Democrats would not consider another nominee until after the 1988 presidential election unless it was someone mutually agreeable. All sides finally compromised on Anthony M. Kennedy, who retired in 2018 and remains the last Supreme Court nominee to be confirmed unanimously.

Clarence Thomas, nominated by President George H.W. Bush in 1991, may have considered Bork’s ordeal a cakewalk, although he was eventually confirmed, thanks to 11 Democrats joining 41 Republicans.

In more recent history, Republicans demonstrated they are not above playing hardball, as shown by their refusal to consider President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland in 2016. Before that, Obama nominee Sonia Sotomayor was confirmed in 2009 with just nine Republican votes, and only five Republicans voted for Elena Kagan when she won confirmation in 2010.

But the left remains especially brutal in “borking” Republican picks, including all three of President Donald Trump’s nominees, who were confirmed only after then-majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) ended the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees. Neil M. Gorsuch was alleged to have sexist attitudes toward pregnant lawyers. Brett M. Kavanaugh was accused of having committed sexual assault as a teenager. Critics likened Amy Coney Barrett to a character out of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Gorsuch received just three Democratic votes, Kavanaugh got one and not a single Democrat voted for Barrett.