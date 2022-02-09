On the heels of what was initially a more measured response from the Biden administration, prominent Democratic figures have spoken openly about helping Ukraine impose “military costs” and the use of American power to “roll back Russians.” The atmosphere has even found Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) publicly musing about the possibility of a nuclear first strike. Congress’s relatively small contingent of consistently antiwar voices, meanwhile, has been (with some exceptions) appallingly quiet (to his credit, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) made a forceful and timely intervention in the Guardian this week).

These developments should be deeply alarming to anyone seriously interested in peace.

As countless episodes in the history of American foreign policy from Vietnam to Iraq quite darkly illustrate, we can never underestimate the zeal of leaders in both parties to rally the country for war — even, as is true today, when most Americans don’t actually want it. Alarmist rhetoric about an imminent Russian invasion, after all, has in this case superseded the statements from Ukraine’s own government, which has tended to urge calm and has played down the likelihood of any incursion.

Many European governments are saying much the same, with no less than the European Union’s top diplomat accusing the United States and Britain of needlessly “dramatizing” the situation.

What, then, accounts for the chest-beating posture struck by so many American politicians, and the uncritical sign-off of nominally progressive figures such as Sens. Edward J. Markey of Massachusetts and Jeff Merkley of Oregon on measures almost certain to inflame the situation?

Any situation involving Russia, meanwhile, is liable to generate a foreign policy discourse even more bellicose than usual as basic facts on the ground are thrown out the window and commentators reflexively default to the binary geopolitical narratives of the Cold War.

The result, in this case, has been a rendering of things in which simple realpolitik is discounted and inconvenient information goes unacknowledged.

Vladimir Putin’s Russia, to state the obvious, champions an oligarchic and hyper-nationalist form of state capitalism that finds its greatest admirers on the most insidious parts of the European far-right and is, to put it mildly, not an actor to be idealized or celebrated. But it is also a dysfunctional middle power with a gross domestic product less than half the size of California’s, and hardly the menacing geopolitical adversary some have been led to believe.

Moreover, it is ultimately a country with interests like any other, and there can be little doubt that the ever-eastward expansion of NATO — an alliance created to oppose a geopolitical bloc that no longer even exists — has played a significant role in bringing the current situation about. Barring a completely alternative history since the fall of the Berlin Wall, even a very different kind of leadership in Moscow could be expected to issue similar complaints.

There has also been precious little discussion of Western governments’ apparent comfort with extremist forces and neo-Nazi groups within the Ukraine itself, or an increasingly ultranationalist political climate that has seen the erosion of basic democratic freedoms, a rise in far-right violence against Jews, Roma people and LGBTQ groups, and the state-sponsored glorification of Nazi collaborators. (Some far-right factions have openly boasted about having received military training from the likes of Canada and other NATO allies.)

The situation, in short, is one that demands diplomacy and de-escalation rather than the further ratcheting up of tensions. Before he died in 2017, no less than former national security adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski — hardly anyone’s idea of a peacenik — envisioned as a resolution to long-standing regional tensions an independent and sovereign Ukraine engaged in “wide-ranging economic relations both with Russia and the E.U.” while formally neutral toward NATO and other military alliances.

Something resembling what Brzezinski called the “Finland model” still offers a clear, diplomatic alternative to the increasingly dangerous geopolitical fire some American politicians presently seem keen to stoke. “If we want a solution that’s constructive, it has to be based on compromise,” Brzezinski said in 2014.