First the change.

Last week ended with an Arlington County Judge ruling that Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) did not have the authority to make masking optional in schools through executive order. The General Assembly had delegated that decision to local school boards. The next step seemed entirely logical: Want to change the mask rules, governor? Get the General Assembly to do it.

And, on Tuesday, that’s exactly the direction the Senate moved in, with 10 Democrats joining all 19 Republicans on an amendment that would, in the words of Sen. Siobhan S. Dunnavant (R-Henrico), “basically codify [Youngkin’s] executive order.”

Why the change of heart? Pure politics. Other Democratic governors were dropping the mask requirements, which offered cover. As Sen. Scott A. Surovell (D-Fairfax) said, “It seems to me we’re getting to the time where it’s time to move on.”

And there’s no better time to move on than early in a midterm election year, when an opportunity to defang the masking issue arises.

But that swift change of heart is the rare exception in Virginia politics. Most of the time, the worthies assembled in Richmond aren’t eager to make massive changes. That brings electoral risk and the potential for a loss of power and prestige. Democrats learned that lesson the hard way last November, when what they assumed would be decades of trifecta control in Richmond collapsed after a single, two-year term.

What never collapses in Richmond is the deep-rooted, bipartisan practice of corporate welfare. The most recent and perhaps most galling example is the rush to create a football authority in the commonwealth that would be able to finance the construction of a state-of-the-at stadium for some lucky NFL franchise owner.

Yes, that means Daniel Snyder and the Commanders. That leaden and soulless name aside, the House of Delegates is eager to put Virginia taxpayers on the line for what lawmakers hope will be a package of goodies and giveaways enticing enough to convince Snyder to move the team to Northern Virginia.

House of Delegates Appropriations Committee chairman Barry D. Knight (R-Virginia Beach) put the best possible face on the whole tawdry business, swearing he’s “not going to sign off on something unless it’s good for the state of Virginia. I am not going to preference the Washington football team at the expense of the state.”

How nice. But just in case Knight is unaware of the research on publicly backed pro sports stadiums, here’s a sampling from the Mercatus Center at George Mason University. The bottom line: Stadiums are bad investments. Period. It’s not even something reputable economists debate. Or, for a more earthy take, there’s James Dator’s SBNation piece on how publicly funded stadiums are a “scam.”

While this tawdry exercise in corporate welfare unfolds in the House, across the hall in the Senate, the grandees are wrestling with eliminating the state’s tax on groceries. It’s a vastly complicated enterprise, we are told, that, if done incorrectly — or at all — might blow a hole in local government finances, education, transportation and, presumably, the heavens themselves.

If the Senate genuinely wanted to eliminate the grocery tax, it would, regardless of any difficulties that may stand in the way. But that would require action. Better to delay, or maybe defer entirely, such a rash move that would benefit the working poor.