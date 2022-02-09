So it is stunning that VMI fought to defeat state legislation that would grant victims of assault at the college the same protections they are guaranteed at every other Virginia state college and university. Elsewhere, victims who report assaults, nearly always women, are shielded from punishment for drug or alcohol violations. At VMI, there is no such assurance. Whatever college officials might say, assault victims there might be justifiably afraid that reporting an incident will result in disciplinary action, even expulsion.

Sexual assault is endemic to colleges across the nation; it might be no better, or worse, at VMI. Still, reporting by The Post, amplified by the report written by the Barnes & Thornburg law firm, has made clear that the problems at VMI run deep and remain entrenched today.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

As The Post’s Ian Shapira reported recently, some cadets who took part in a mandatory “sexual violence prevention class” on Jan. 22 immediately took to social media to deride what they had just learned — or hadn’t. “Girls just wanna have fun…Until after the fact,” one commented on Jodel, an app that functions as a campus bulletin board where postings are anonymous.

Campus sexual assaults are frequently, and notoriously, connected with drug or alcohol consumption; if colleges are genuinely intent on encouraging the reporting of those assaults, they will ensure that victims who come forward are granted amnesty from disciplinary repercussions. Deterring sexual assault, and ensuring perpetrators are accountable, should trump punishing underage drinking on campus.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

VMI’s stance, which prevailed again this year thanks to GOP lawmakers in Richmond, is evidence of willful blindness to its own problems. How does the college expect to know the scope of sexual assault on campus when it maintains such a barrier to reporting?

College officials justified the exemption by citing the school’s rigorous training regime, which is antithetical to drug use, and by arguing that VMI’s superintendent should retain case-by-case disciplinary discretion.

But at the U.S. Military Academy, where cadets also face rigorous training in preparation for becoming Army officers, victims of sexual assault are granted amnesty from minor infractions like drinking — and have been since 2019. The U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis has a similar position. Those policies are specifically intended to encourage reporting by removing victims’ fear of punishment.