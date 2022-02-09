A meticulously documented report published last September by the team of imprisoned Russian oppositionist Alexei Navalny casts doubt on Lavrov’s sincerity. Although married, Lavrov, who portrays himself as a modest, conservative adherent of traditional Russian values, has on occasion traveled the world with a wealthy female companion named Svetlana Polyakova, who has a roughly $5 million apartment in London, registered in the name of her 20-something daughter Polina, according to the report. Last summer, the couple — accompanied by the daughter, who posted photos of the holiday on her Instagram account — enjoyed a vacation off the coast of Turkey (a NATO member) on a yacht that rents for about a half-million dollars a week, the report said. (A foreign ministry spokeswoman neither confirmed nor denied the details of the report when asked about it at a news conference last year.)

The hypocrisy of Lavrov and other Russian officials is not merely a matter for moral condemnation. It also offers a potentially powerful leverage point for Western sanctions. Recently leaked plans by the Biden administration have raised the possibility of responding to possible Russian military aggression against Ukraine by targeting the overseas wealth of high-ranking members of Putin’s entourage — and that of their friends and family members. Such moves would also serve to dramatize to ordinary Russians the stark gap between their leaders’ rhetoric and actions.

The hollowness of the Kremlin’s claims to moral superiority can be seen most vividly in the case of Putin himself, who famously used a 2013 speech to assail Western countries for “rejecting their roots, including the Christian values that constitute the basis of Western civilization. They are denying moral principles and all traditional identities: national, cultural, religious and even sexual. They are implementing policies that equate large families with same-sex partnerships, belief in God with the belief in Satan.”

Apparently, though, such horrors didn’t prevent Putin from allowing one of his daughters to live for a period in the Netherlands. Reporting on the financial dealings of people in Putin’s entourage — including a woman alleged to have been in a relationship with him at the time she purchased a $4.1 million apartment in Monaco — suggests that few of them have concerns about living or investing in the same countries routinely denounced by the Kremlin.

Russian Foreign Intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin, an old Putin friend from the KGB who also demonizes the West, once produced a videotaped lecture for Russian high schools with dire warnings about Western efforts to undermine Russia’s cultural and spiritual values. Nonetheless, in 2018, Naryshkin’s son Andrei applied for a residence permit for himself and his family in Hungary (another NATO member state). Naryshkin’s daughter Veronika, a former competitive swimmer, happily Instagrammed her way through the United States a few years ago, surfing in California and hanging out in Las Vegas.

Putin’s supporters in the Russian parliament have a similar double standard when it comes to the West. Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the Duma Foreign Affairs Committee and a member of the ultranationalist LDPR party, which supports a restoration of the Russian empire, claims that NATO is Russia’s gravest threat. Yet his daughter attends the American School in Switzerland (TASIS), where the tuition is roughly $90,000 a year. (Slutsky’s reported income for 2020, according to the official declaration he filed as a lawmaker, was $77,000.)

Former Duma deputy speaker Sergei Zheleznyak co-authored the 2012 “foreign agent” law, which targeted human rights groups for accepting foreign funding, and once said that “patriotism should not be a matter of words, but action.” Three of his daughters studied abroad, two at the posh TASIS. One of them, Anastasia, even worked for the BBC for a time.