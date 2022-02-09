Diplomatic settlement is the preferred outcome, but it can’t be just any settlement. It is crucial that the Biden administration and its European partners prevent Mr. Putin from gaining strategic goals through bargaining backed by coercion. Unfortunately, French President Emmanuel Macron has floated ideas that could lead to that. We refer to his push for a revived diplomatic process based on the 2015 Minsk II cease-fire agreement between Ukraine’s forces and the Russia-backed separatists that dominate its eastern Donbas region.

While superficially appealing, Minsk II could become a vehicle for the further, potentially fatal destabilization of Ukraine — if implemented consistent with Mr. Putin’s interpretation. The document — signed by Russia and Ukraine — calls for resuming Kyiv’s control over the border between Russia and Donbas, which has been wiped out by the separatists and Russia. Ukraine properly insists its borders be restored before the elections, which the deal also envisions. Russia, intent on manipulating the vote through its separatist proxies, says no. Ukraine says Russian troops must leave; Mr. Putin, falsely, denies their presence. To Ukraine, Minsk II’s reference to “special status” for Donbas means empowered local government. Mr. Putin sees it as license for Russia-backed states within the Ukrainian state, exercising de facto veto over its foreign policy.

The potential for such mischief explains why Kyiv accepted Minsk II only under intense pressure from Russia, which had surrounded its troops in eastern Ukraine, France and Germany. Forcing Russia’s version of it on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky now would be highly unpopular among his people, to the point of potential political suicide for him. Mr. Putin would be fine with that because turmoil among what he dismissively calls the “Kyiv authorities” serves his goal of a Ukraine incapable of exercising independence. And instability creates potential pretexts for direct Russian intervention.