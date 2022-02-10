That’s because the primary base of support for the protesters — who themselves are different from what you’ve been told — is the American right. We’re seeing an attempt by Fox News, other conservative media outlets, Republican politicians, and conservative activists to call attention to the Canadian protests — and build, expand, and spread those protests as far as possible.

In the last couple of days, the protest has increased its focus on the border, in an attempt to sabotage the flow of trade between the U.S. and Canada. They have essentially shut down the Ambassador Bridge that links Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, where 25 percent of all trade between the two countries travels, as well as other border crossings. Auto plants are already closing because they can’t obtain the parts that normally go back and forth across the border.

Just imagine what conservatives would be saying about the limits of legitimate protest if Black Lives Matter activists mounted that kind of an economic attack. I’m pretty sure they’d be calling for the protesters to be crushed with as much violence as possible.

But now, the same politicians who promoted bills to provide immunity to people who run over protesters blocking traffic when such protests were coming from the left are championing the Freedom Convoy.

It’s hard to exaggerate how much of a cause célèbre this has become on the right, as conservatives use every megaphone at their disposal to promote and cheer on the protest. Fox News has devoted hours of airtime to the protesters, who, in the words of Sean Hannity, “are taking a stand for freedom, human dignity and autonomy.”

But this isn’t just about people fed up with covid restrictions. As Canadian journalist Justin Ling notes, the protest “was the brainchild of James Bauder, an admitted conspiracy theorist who has endorsed the QAnon movement and called Covid-19 ‘the biggest political scam in history.’”

While some participants just want to drive across the border without getting vaccinated, the protest is a hodgepodge of ordinary truckers, antivax crazies, and a bunch of far-right organizations fantasizing about implanted microchips and secret concentration camps. It includes Holocaust deniers, Islamophobes, and people demanding the arrest of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Rather than a spontaneous upsurge of anger at current policy, this is more about Canadian far-right activists who suddenly found the right vehicle to promote fringe anti-government views that have not gotten a foothold before.

What those activists now have that they didn’t before is a full-court press of promotion from the American right, especially its powerful media outlets.

Embracing far-right activists who are extreme in both their views and their tactics is nothing new for Fox and the rest of the conservative media. They regularly make heroes out people like Cliven Bundy, who gained fame for his refusal to pay for his use of government resources. Wherever there’s an armed standoff involving a handful of right-wing extremists, it’s a good bet that conservative media will lionize the lawbreakers.

But they have a particular interest at moments like this one. Conservative media are an incubator, promoter, and participant in right-wing social movements that emerge in response to the election of a Democratic president.

When there’s a Democrat in the White House, chaos becomes the order of the day in conservative media. They hype angry protests, outbreaks of violence, shutdowns of economic activity —whatever contributes to the sense that noble champions of freedom are rising up against the government, which is portrayed as simultaneously brutal in its tyranny and too weak to maintain order.

With the Canadian rightists, Fox and the other conservative media are creating the same kind of feedback loop they did with the Tea Party when Barack Obama was president: The protesters are encouraged by those outlets to believe their cause is righteous and the people are behind them, so they ramp up the extremism of their demands and their tactics, an acceleration that is in turn cheered in the right-wing media, and the cycle continues.

The next phase is to bring the same tactics here to the U.S. A collection of anti-government activists is now trying to organize a similar convoy to drive to Washington to protest vaccine and mask mandates. Likewise, it’s being promoted on Fox.