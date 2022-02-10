The misnamed act would do nothing to enhance the background check process, nor would it close the “Charleston loophole.” Instead, it would dramatically dilute the “instant” intent of the NICS, by extending from three business days to a minimum of 10 business days during which the FBI or a state agency can process the background check.
In the 24 years since the NICS was launched, there have been major advancements in technology for data collection, data management and process engineering. Few, if any, of these advancements have been applied to the NICS.
An aspirational solution would do more than merely stretch the time frame to perform checks within a dated system and incomplete database. To truly enhance the background check process, elected officials should fund programs that will enable states to make accurate, timely updates to the NICS database. The programs should also transform the system so the FBI and state agencies can perform comprehensive and accurate background checks that exclude ineligible buyers from acquiring firearms while preserving the prompt and accurate provision of service to those who are safe and prudent buyers.
Eugene Schweikert, McLean