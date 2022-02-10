The assertion that women of color are radical and hence unqualified has been echoing through the Senate halls for more than a year now. Shortly after Biden took office, Republicans declared Neera Tanden, an Indian American woman nominated to lead the Office of Management and Budget, unfit for the position because of acerbic tweets. Then, Kristen Clarke, Biden’s choice to head the Justice Department’s civil rights division, came under baseless attacks that she was racist and anti-Semitic. Meanwhile, Vanita Gupta, chosen by Biden for the No. 3 position at the Justice Department, was accused of being anti-police despite endorsements from many law enforcement groups.

Now, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who delighted in rubber-stamping judges from a list curated by the Federalist Society during the Trump administration, is warning the president not to “outsource” his selection “to the radical left.” Apparently, a pick that passes muster with civil rights groups will be suspect.

It is commonplace for Republicans to tag women of color as extreme, radical, angry and hyperpartisan. When it comes to their own nominees, it is not as if they have a strong record of choosing sober-minded, restrained and respectful nominees. Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh couldn’t get through his confirmation hearings without smearing senators and screaming about a plot against him.

Even when the nominee is a White woman, Republicans melt down when she appears insufficiently docile on matters of race. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) erupted on Tuesday during the confirmation hearings for Deborah Lipstadt, the nominee to be U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism. Lipstadt accused Johnson last year of “spreading white supremacy/nationalism” after the senator declared that he “wasn’t concerned” during the Jan. 6 insurrection, but “might have been a little concerned” if “tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and antifa” were storming the Capitol. Of course, Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) had also denounced Johnson’s remarks as racist. Nevertheless, Johnson decided the renowned expert endorsed by the Anti-Defamation League wasn’t qualified for the position.

Its hard to dispute that women — especially women of color — receive a whole different level of scrutiny from Republicans. The Post reports that California Supreme Court Justice Leondra R. Kruger, who is on Biden’s shortlist to replace the retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer, is already facing questions about a religious liberties case that she lost when she argued it before the Supreme Court in 2012. Presumably, she will be cast as an anti-religious zealot.

And heaven help Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson if she is the nominee. If her confirmation for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit is any indication, she is in for a rough ride. As ABC News recounted: “Republican senators grilled her on whether she thought race would play a factor in her decision-making. Jackson said when she considers cases, she is looking at the facts and the law.” Would they ever dream of asking a White nominee the same question?