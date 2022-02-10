But the limits of the bill raise an important question: Why stop there?

The bill is the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act. It passed by a 335-to-97 vote in the House (all the No votes were Republicans), and by a voice vote in the Senate. President Biden is expected to sign it soon.

The bill goes after all-too-common clauses in employment contracts that forbid people from filing lawsuits if they are mistreated or abused on the job — though in this case, just lawsuits for sexual assault and harassment.

Instead, they’re forced into an arbitration process where the deck is stacked against them. The arbitrator is selected and paid by their employer (who might even be the harasser himself), and these kinds of contracts often limit the amount of compensation someone can receive even if they manage to win the case.

All it took to pass the bill was years of work and time, and some famous women willing to tell their own stories of harassment, including former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson and actor Eliza Dushku.

While forced arbitration might sound like an arcane legalism, the chances that you yourself have “agreed” to be subject to it are approximately 100 percent. You’ve certainly checked a box or signed your name on a lengthy terms-of-service document you didn’t read that contained an arbitration clause, and you may have done the same when you took a new job.

If you noticed and thought about it at all, you probably considered the possibility of objecting for about half a second, then rejected it. What are you going to do, not get the product you just bought? Not take the job you worked hard to get?

Which highlights the essence of forced arbitration: It’s about power: Who has it, who doesn’t, and what the first group can force the second group to do.

Which is also, not incidentally, what sexual harassment is about. There’s no question that among the unjust things people have to endure on the job, sexual harassment is among the worst. That’s why, if there was any specific misdeed that shouldn’t be shielded by the relative immunity forced arbitration provides, it’s that one.

But why shouldn’t the same principle apply to something such as wage theft, an absolutely enormous problem in which employers steal hundreds of millions of dollars from workers every year?

The context here is that forced arbitration has spread across American life like a plague. It’s part of a larger movement in which corporations and political conservatives have cooperated to make it difficult or impossible for ordinary people to access the courts to get justice.

In a 5-to-4 vote, the Supreme Court in 2018 ruled that companies could require workers to submit to arbitration rather than join in class-action suits. So if a large number of workers at a company are mistreated in the same way, they can be prevented from joining together, instead having to go through an arbitration process one at a time, often without legal representation. (It’s hard to find a lawyer to represent you in a process you’re almost certain to lose, and where the financial award you might win would be relatively small.)

One huge law firm that helps lawyers fend off complaints from workers was so excited that on the very day the court handed down its decision, it rolled out a software product to help employers quickly generate arbitration agreements for employees to sign.

Which, of course, they almost always do. There may be someone out there who was offered a job, said “I won’t agree to this arbitration clause,” and still got the job. But if so, I’ve never heard about it. So pretty much everyone signs.

It is undoubtedly a big deal that victims of sexual harassment and assault will have a guaranteed right to go to court rather than be bound by an arbitration process controlled by the very organization they’re accusing. But this is a reminder of how much of what happens in American workplaces is under the complete control of employers who have much more of an interest in protecting themselves than their employees.