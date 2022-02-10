Consumers and businesses tend to shrug off even rapid price rises if they believe they are temporary. That’s why dramatic increases in energy prices in the past two decades have not triggered broader inflation. Taxi companies and airlines may have added fuel surcharges to their prices, but these price hikes did not set off larger, across-the-board adjustments.

The events of the past year, however, are proving to be different. Past assurances that price rises were temporary have proved to be false, and all the evidence suggests that the factors plaguing the global economy aren’t going away soon.

Labor markets are tight, giving workers the power to quit and seek better pay and working conditions elsewhere. Demand for goods remains historically high, leaving producers struggling to meet demand. They are swamping the market with more things than truckers, shippers and railroads can deliver. As a result, producers are holding out for higher prices to deliver scarce goods to people and businesses who are willing to pay them. And because U.S. consumers are still sitting on more than $2 trillion in excess savings built up over the pandemic, many of them can afford them.

These facts now mean many businesses are planning to raise prices, both because they can and because many have to. A recent survey conducted by the National Association for Business Economics found that more than half of surveyed companies expect to raise prices this year. Among goods-producing firms, that number is 83 percent.

Companies believe they can do this because they have seen no negative effect from prior price hikes. Consumers can afford to pay more because of their cash stocks, and other businesses want a piece of the action, too. This creates a vicious inflationary circle that will only gain steam until consumers signal they can’t or won’t pay more for the same thing.

Getting to that point is easier said than done. Consumers are as rational as businesses, and they are using the tight labor market to demand higher wages. That allows them to adjust their earnings to their current expenditures, thereby keeping the gravy train rolling — at least in the short term.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta reports that wage growth has skyrocketed over the past eight months. Wages in January were 5.1 percent higher than the year before, the highest rate increase since 2001. But even that level lags behind inflation, suggesting that people will continue to leverage their bargaining power to demand even higher pay. Businesses, in turn, will factor that into their costs and planning, which drives even more inflationary expectations.

Raising interest rates is historically the best way to shut down inflationary expectations. Higher interest rates tend to dampen consumer spending in two ways: First, they make borrowing more expensive, dampening consumer activity. Second, they make saving money in interest-bearing accounts more attractive, further dampening spending. The Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates later this year is thus a step in the right direction.

The danger is that the planned hikes may be inadequate to meet the challenge. A poll of economists last month showed they expect the Fed to raise rates to only around 1 percent by the end of the year. That’s a pittance and would likely not significantly alter the expectations that are settling in. The economists for Bank of America project the Fed will raise rates 11 times in the next two years, including seven times in 2022 alone. If that happens, interest rates would rise to between 2 and 3 percent by the end of the year, as the Fed normally hikes rates by a quarter or half percent each time. But even that might be too little, too late to catch up with galloping inflation.

Paul Volcker, the legendary Federal Reserve chair of the 1980s, stopped double-digit inflation in its tracks by hiking interest rates by nearly 9 points in a little over a year. Today’s inflation problem isn’t as deep or as long-standing, so such tactics would be an overreaction. But the Fed might need to increase rates by five or more points over the next year to end the expectations cycle.