Wasn’t that censorship, someone murmured. Our classmate retorted that we obviously didn’t realize Limbaugh had an enormous audience.

“Those people listen to him and they believe him,” she told us. “We have to stop it.”

I can still hear the way she said those people, with a contempt usually reserved for the lesser invertebrates. Update the name, and you have, in essence, the argument for deplatforming Rogan, or any of dozens of others over the past few years.

And you also have the reason the deplatformers have failed, even as they insist that the firings will continue until morality improves. The very processes that have empowered their freelance censorship have cut them off from the audience they’re trying to influence, and created endless new channels for the people and views they’re trying to suppress.

That Limbaugh-stifler might have been arrogant, but at least she was living in 1992, when most Americans got their news from a handful of outlets, and the FCC had the practical ability — if not the constitutional authority — to sever the media star from his audience.

Where that sort of power exists, people will want to use it. So we — the educated elite populating information industries such as media and academia — were steadily pressured to stop pandering to those people. Instead we were exhorted to shun “false balance” in favor of “moral clarity,” to become “overt and candid advocates for social justice.”

This succeeded, after a fashion: Academic disciplines moved steadily to the left, and under former president Donald Trump my profession purged journalists who violated progressive sensibilities, and frequently interrupted ourselves to remind readers that the president was a racist liar.

Hearteningly, most of our readers agreed with us. But then, they had agreed before we said it, which is a major problem with all the theories about creating social change by language-policing the educated elite. By the time the idea vendors were ready to act on those theories, we weren’t so much speaking truth to power, as preaching to a modestly sized choir.

It might have been reasonable to imagine ourselves saving democracy in 1992, or better yet, 1952, when most Americans got their news from even fewer outlets. That select group helped sustain, and shape, a mass culture where two-thirds of Americans considered newspapers and networks mostly fair.

But the price of that influence was steep. Their power was, after all, born out of quasi-monopolies in media and elsewhere: three networks, three automakers, one phone company, one or two local newspapers. Sheltered from upstart competition, everyone maximized their profits by maximizing their markets: straining to sound neutral on controversial issues and appealing to the lowest common denominator. That meant deferring to the public consensus as much as or more than they actively tried to shape it, including reflecting views on race, gender and sexual identity we now consider abhorrent.

The activists somehow imagine themselves wielding that kind of influence without making those kinds of concessions — and moreover, somehow doing so in a media market that technological change has carved up into a thousand pieces. America arguably doesn’t have a “mainstream” culture any more, but if it does, “mainstream media” reporters rarely now speak to it; our audience has narrowed ideologically and demographically. As for the rest of the United States, just 21 percent of Americans say they strongly trust newspapers today, and television news fares even worse.

That more select audience has benefits; it grants us the freedom to morally clarify on matters of social justice. But by the same token, our clarion call to the nation is in practice more of a pep rally for the local Boosters Club. The minds we long to change have deserted us for Rogan or Fox News.

Instead of conceding to this reality, frustrated activists have simply moved the editorial pressure and deplatforming efforts “down the stack" to such unedited platforms as Spotify and Facebook, and the payment processors and hosting services that just push electrons. Thus the drive to banish Rogan, even though this may well mean he ends up with an even bigger audience, and a big chunk of Spotify’s cash.