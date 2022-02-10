The role of the network is hardly neutral. There are people who are doing serious sports journalism in Beijing. But the main goal of Olympics coverage is to create a reality-television show on the fly. It begins by pumping up expectations about athletes to impossible heights — which was easy to do with the preternaturally talented Shiffrin. At that point, failure provides as good a narrative as success. An athlete’s anguish is as useful as her elation.

After Shiffrin’s first Olympic disappointment, a network microphone was pushed into her face along with the question: “What are you still processing?” “I’m basically questioning everything about the last 15 years,” Shiffrin replied, in a tone of bewildered candor. The interchange is notable for the narrative compression that takes place on television. Moments after a shattering personal experience, Shiffrin was asked what she was still processing. It was evidently time to get on with the show.

Following her second stumble, Shiffrin’s response was a memorable image of solitary suffering. For 20 minutes she sat beside the track, head down, waiting for nonexistent solace. Anyone untouched was working extra hard to be a cynic.

Through two days of public testing, Shiffrin’s comments were remarkable for their transparency and vulnerability. “I will try to reset again,” she said, “and maybe try to reset better this time. But I also don’t know how to do it better. Because I just don’t. I’ve never been in this position before, and I don’t know how to handle it.”

However artificial the setting, there is something compelling when people dare to show their humanness in public. It would have been easy for Shiffrin to invent a story to explain away her weakness. Instead, she did something remarkable: She publicly demonstrated what it means to be a human being in confusion and pain.

A second stage of commentary seized on the issue of mental health challenges among elite athletes, citing examples such as gymnast Simone Biles, tennis player Naomi Osaka and swimming legend Michael Phelps. And there is little doubt that in the Beijing Olympic experience, mental triggers abound. Athletes are isolated and lonely from covid-19 restrictions, hounded by social media and participating in high-pressure events that sometimes involve major injuries. This is an ideal atmosphere for overwhelming anxiety, negative self-talk and destructive rumination.

Shiffrin, as far as I know, has not been diagnosed with anxiety or depression. But she is relevant to the discussion as an example of healthy mental response. Her Olympic drama raises the broadly and perpetually relevant question: How do we deal with stress and failure?

These are important considerations for a country where, in 2020, about 30 percent of Americans aged 18 to 25 years old reported a diagnosis of mental illness, according to the National Institute of Mental Health — and where suicide is the second leading cause of death among those 10 to 34 years old, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Shiffrin’s example of instinctive public honesty is valuable. Her openness may help rescue people from feeling isolated in their own despair.

I can attest that a downward depressive spiral makes you withdraw from others, at the very moment your need for others is greatest. It is one of the cruelties of depression that it makes you hate the taste of your cure. When someone is open about their mental struggles, they are more likely to have friends from their social circle intervene persistently, even unreasonably, in their lives. This is necessary in a crisis, even when it violates polite boundaries.

Public honestly about mental challenges helps defeat stigma. When I have talked in public about depression, I have often found people who are seeking permission for their own suffering. It is a form of liberation to acknowledge their own humanity. Stigma can leave potentially deadly mental challenges inadequately explored. Openness allows us to learn from failure, in the company of other fallible people.

Public vulnerability also inspires a healthy compassion for ourselves. When internalized, failure can seem uniquely terrible and accusatory. Placing it in a reasonable scale beside the failures of others encourages perspective. If we find ourselves able to forgive a stranger in the street for some fiasco or breakdown, why would we not forgive ourselves? If we are not deserving of unique suffering, perhaps we can find a more general grace.