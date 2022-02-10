One of Trump’s leading Jan. 6 co-conspirators — former adviser Peter Navarro — just doubled down on this notion. He’s not alone: The persistence of this among some top Trumpists — and the refusal of others to unequivocally side with Pence — bodes badly, as Trump’s movement adopts the idea that the only thing wrong with his coup scheme was that it failed.

Navarro’s restatement of the Pence-as-betrayer myth comes in response to a subpoena he received from the House select committee examining Jan. 6. The committee is examining Navarro’s role as a key orchestrator of the effort to get Biden’s electors invalidated in Congress.

Here’s how Navarro responded, in an angry email to the New York Times:

“Pence betrayed Trump. Marc Short is a Koch Network dog. Meadows is a fool and a coward. Cheney and Kinzinger are useful idiots for Nancy Pelosi and the woke Left,” Mr. Navarro wrote in an email.

To Navarro, Pence wasn’t the only traitor: Top White House advisers Mark Meadows and Marc Short have cooperated in a limited way with the Jan. 6 committee. The perfidy of Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), both committee members, goes without saying.

It might be easy to dismiss Navarro’s eruption as bluster. Instead, let’s take this seriously: It’s very bad that even as we learn extraordinary new details about the scope and intent of Trump’s plot to overturn our political order, some of his top lieutenants are expressly adopting the stance that the main transgression here was Pence’s failure to carry it to fruition.

Trump adviser Peter Navarro published a book, and in it he unveiled the plan to keep Trump in office. (Monica Rodman, Sarah Hashemi/The Washington Post)

The plot that Navarro wanted Pence to help execute was extensive and detailed — a blueprint for a coup. Navarro wrote proudly in his book about his scheme, which he and co-conspirator Stephen K. Bannon dubbed the “Green Bay Sweep.”

Its explicit goal, as Navarro boasted, was to get Pence to refuse to count Biden’s electors, to “put certification on ice” for weeks, so swing-state legislatures could revisit the voting and appoint sham electors to tip the election to Trump.

Indeed, Navarro has even bragged about the number of Republicans in Congress he was able to persuade to object to Biden’s electors. That fell short, which is why Trump and the coup plotters ultimately focused on Pence to subvert them.

Of course, Pence did not actually have that power. And as dozens of court rulings showed, the idea that states could have revisited their voting outcomes as a fake pretext to appoint new electors was utter nonsense.

Since then, we’ve learned that Trump tried to corrupt large swaths of the government in service of this scheme. He pressured the Justice Department to create a fake pretext for the states to reappoint new electors and floated using national security agencies to seize voting machines.

All of that amounts to an extraordinary betrayal of the country. Yet in the face of everything we’ve learned, Navarro isn’t even the only one doubling down on the idea that Pence’s failure to carry out the scheme was the true act of treachery.

Trump himself recently declared that Pence should have “overturned the election.” Bannon fulminated on his podcast that Pence would carry his treachery “to your grave,” denouncing him as a “stone-cold coward.”

This is no small thing. Bannon’s extremely influential podcast has emerged as a command center for the ongoing far-right insurgency, and his drumbeat that Trump was betrayed could live on as a central animating myth of that insurgency.

Meanwhile, Republicans such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who hopes to be the party’s post-Trump standard-bearer, are refusing to state unequivocally that Pence was in the right.

It’s hard to see how all this would be possible if there were anything approaching real accountability for this effort to destroy our constitutional order at its foundations. Bannon will be able to resist the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena, as will Navarro if and when he defies his.

And with the Justice Department dragging its heels on whether to investigate Trump for the potential crimes he might have committed related to the coup attempt, who knows whether Trump will ever face accountability of any kind?

In an important Twitter thread, David Rothkopf spells out the stakes. As he notes, previous failures of will in holding presidents accountable for profound wrongdoing have been based on the assumption that our system and its institutions are strong enough to rebound on their own, and that letting the country “move on” from that wrongdoing actually facilitates this.