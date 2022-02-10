You may still get a classic “XOXO” or “BE MINE” in your box of pastel treats. But now there are 16 new messages — including such endearments as “DON’T QUIT,” “GO TIME” and “PUSH THRU.” According to Spangler Candy, maker of these chalky delights, the new hearts aim “to show recipients just how special they are,” to allow givers to “say a special thank you to anyone who helped them do and become their best.”

“GOOD JOB”! says the dusty little sweet. I’d replace it with “EYE-ROLL.”

The change may be a well-meaning gesture from the candy-maker. But with a pandemic in its third year that has tested our sanity and exposed our society’s shredded safety net, these quasi-careerist affirmations feel particularly tone-deaf. At this moment, the last thing I need is for my candy to tell me to buck up and lean in.

Alas, these go-getter candies are not an isolated trend.

Last month, Mars’s M&M’s underwent a similar revamp, their multicolored mascots redesigned for a “more dynamic, progressive world.” The green M&M traded in her iconic go-go boots for sneakers, the better to represent “empowerment as a strong female” (according to Mars’s vision, at least), while the brown M&M’s high heels were lowered to a “professional” height. (What were they before, one wonders?)

Don’t get me wrong: I’m no Tucker Carlson, enraged by the fact that my candy is no longer “sexy” enough to hit on at a bar. I never expected my treats to have a personality in the first place. But if they must, do they really need to be #girlbosses planning their next TED Talk? Why is my snack telling me to work harder, be peppier or level up? Should I be expecting a performance review from my edible Valentine?

I’ve been thinking a lot about the economization of daily life. My forthcoming book, “Rethinking Sex: A Provocation,” describes how we’re increasingly pushed to maximize our achievements and optimize ourselves for best performance in various marketplaces, including the sexual and relational. (Be a “SUPER STAR,” this year’s treats remind us.) In our capitalist society, we’re told that growth is a must and that our success depends on us alone. Positive thinking will see us through.

Of course, that idea is a fantasy. And at this point in our pandemic experience, Americans seem to be realizing that the #hustleharder agenda isn’t serving us nearly as well as advertised. Sure, many of us felt the urge to have a “productive” lockdown early on (“GO 4 IT”!), but these days, taking part in the “Great Resignation” has more appeal.

Telling the burned-out teacher to “FEAR LESS” doesn’t make her hybrid Zoom/masked classroom less chaotic. It’s not helpful to say “CHIN UP” as the rising tide lifts the 417-foot yacht and drowns the poor. In the end, individual exhortations won’t fix what are really societal problems. “U GOT THIS” is not a scalable solution.

Sassy Sweethearts and empowered M&M’s are not the cause of our existential distress, only a symptom of our misguided ideas of how it might end. That wintergreen-flavored “WAY TO GO” is a distasteful manifestation of toxic positivity — emblematic of the misguided idea that we can and should solve major problems through the sheer force of individual will.

Our unforgiving form of capitalism is seeing pushback, whether it’s politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez describing it as “not a redeemable system” or Twitter userssuggesting that Mars worry about its use of child labor on cocoa plants rather than the height of its M&M’s heels. But in the absence of major social change, corporate “words of encouragement” are more irritating and depressing than anything else.

It’s a sad time. We have the right to not feel upbeat. If you’re repulsed by these empty corporate gestures toward “inclusion,” that’s exactly the right response. Emotional honesty is healthier than papering things over with false cheer.

So while I appreciate the impulse, I don’t need Sweethearts and M&M’s to tell me to cheer up, perk up, boss up or double down. I’d prefer they remain the high-fructose corn syrup comfort food I pour down my gullet when I need a break.