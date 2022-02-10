Trump, in a statement on Wednesday, claimed that he has had “collaborative and respectful” discussions with the Archives, denying that he violated the Presidential Records Act.

Several points are worth noting here. First, given that the president virtually can declassify documents at will, it is not clear whether the documents in question were still technically classified. Determining whether Trump had lifted restrictions on these particular documents might be a fruitless exercise.

Second, Trump was always an unreliable protector of national security secrets, as witnessed when he shared code-word-protected intelligence with the Russians in the Oval Office and posted a photo of an Iranian space facility on Twitter. Even if not illegal, the latest revelation is yet another reminder that he was utterly deficient as commander in chief.

Third, the referral from the National Archives should remind law enforcement, Congress and the media of the extent of Trump’s misdeeds. It is easy to forget that Trump’s presidency was a veritable law school exam testing a student’s ability to identify the slew of potential crimes and injuries to our democratic norms, from Trump’s financial corruption in receiving foreign emoluments to his obstruction of the Russia investigation to his extortion of Ukraine.

Fourth, given the glaring hypocrisy of Republicans, who demonized Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email server as secretary of state, there is an understandable thirst for equal zeal in pursuing Trump, whose misdeeds will no doubt go unmentioned in GOP circles. But that does not mean prosecution is warranted or advisable.

The new allegations present a legitimate challenge: Given the number of Trump offenses that might merit criminal prosecution, congressional investigation or disqualification from federal office under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, where should lines be drawn on Trump investigations?

With the statute of limitations coming due on alleged crimes revealed in the Mueller investigation, the problem is more than philosophical. Some legal experts are calling for the Justice Department to either indict Trump or issue a statement declining to prosecute the obstruction and witness tampering outlined in the Mueller report. But if the attorney general opts for the latter, would that risk creating a habit of publicizing decisions not to prosecute as statutes of limitations approach?

All prosecutors face challenges in exercising discretion to prosecute or not, weighing factors such as the availability of evidence, the likelihood of conviction, the seriousness of the offense and the value of deterrence. Four principles should guide decisions about Trump’s investigation or prosecution:

First, prosecuting matters that have previously confused the public will likely be controversial and befuddle juries. Better to stick with simple, easy-to-explain alleged crimes with a finite set of facts.

Second, issues that go to the heart of our democracy — namely the attempted coup — should be at the top of the list for prosecution, in part because of the need to deter Trump and his ilk from future attempts to subvert elections.

Third, failing to prosecute for some offenses (e.g., emoluments clause violations) does not mean Congress should ignore needed legislative reforms. To the contrary, one way to hold Trump accountable is to pass substantial reforms that address his specific offenses (e.g., limiting contacts between the White House and the Justice Department on enforcement matters). Likewise, inspectors general should be empowered to investigate misconduct implicating government departments and personnel, with recommendations for reform.

Finally, prosecution cannot absolve Trump’s party for failing to hold him accountable for his serial misdeeds and for refusing to divorce itself from someone who so thoroughly besmirched the presidency.