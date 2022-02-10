This past weekend, Mr. Saied announced the dissolution of the Supreme Judicial Council, a body of 45 judges, elected to supervise the judicial system. Mr. Saied, who has controlled the executive and legislative branches of government since July 25, now wants to also control the judicial system. This is a major threat to the democratic process in Tunisia.
Lifting the sanctions should be conditioned on Tunisia’s reopening of the elected parliament, to prevent the president from further legislating by decree, and on organizing early (presidential and parliamentary) elections within 90 days, as mandated by Tunisia’s constitution. Mr. Saied’s plan to write a new constitution, by a committee of his own choosing, aims at entrenching tyranny indefinitely and will further destroy democracy and convulse the Arab world.
Radwan A. Masmoudi, Washington
The writer is president of the Center for the Study of Islam & Democracy.