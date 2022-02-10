In his Feb. 4 Friday Opinion column, “Tunisia’s democracy is disappearing before our eyes,” Josh Rogin correctly underscored that as democracy goes in Tunisia, so goes democracy throughout the Arab world.

Tunisia sports an optimal political history and civic infrastructure for democracy. If democracy shipwrecks there, it will crush all democratic stirrings in Egypt, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Libya, Algeria and elsewhere in the Arab Middle East. To prevent this calamity, the United States should consider revoking Tunisia’s status as a non-NATO ally and declare President Kais Saied’s seizure of limitless power, with military force, last July a coup, triggering a withholding of any U.S. assistance, economic or military, pursuant to Section 7008 of Public Law 116-260.

This past weekend, Mr. Saied announced the dissolution of the Supreme Judicial Council, a body of 45 judges, elected to supervise the judicial system. Mr. Saied, who has controlled the executive and legislative branches of government since July 25, now wants to also control the judicial system. This is a major threat to the democratic process in Tunisia.

Lifting the sanctions should be conditioned on Tunisia’s reopening of the elected parliament, to prevent the president from further legislating by decree, and on organizing early (presidential and parliamentary) elections within 90 days, as mandated by Tunisia’s constitution. Mr. Saied’s plan to write a new constitution, by a committee of his own choosing, aims at entrenching tyranny indefinitely and will further destroy democracy and convulse the Arab world.

Radwan A. Masmoudi, Washington

The writer is president of the Center for the Study of Islam & Democracy.