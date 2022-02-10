Yale Kamisar, regarded as the father of the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Miranda decision affording suspects a constitutional right against self-incrimination during police interrogations, died Jan. 30 at the age of 92. Lawyer, scholar, professor and civil rights activist, Mr. Kamisar did groundbreaking work central to the Supreme Court’s redefinition of the law regarding confessions in Miranda v. Arizona, one of the most significant decisions of the 20th century. His scholarship was cited in numerous other decisions, including Gideon v. Wainwright, which established the right to counsel in criminal cases.

The help provided by Mr. Kamisar’s work in guaranteeing protections to suspects and criminal defendants had a profound impact on America’s criminal justice system — and therein lies an important lesson for these turbulent times when law enforcement is again being challenged to undergo needed change. When Miranda was handed down by the court in 1966, it was attacked by police, prosecutors, politicians and the media. Fears were raised that it — along with two other landmark cases of the ’60s requiring criminal defendants be afforded counsel and requiring due process protections to juveniles — would hamstring police investigations, permit guilty people to go free and result in unchecked crime.

Not only were those overblown fears unrealized, but also the decisions helped bring about positive changes in policing and in the courts. Among those cited in a 1996 study in the Journal of Criminal Law and Criminology: a civilizing influence on police interrogations that has professionalized police practices; an increased popular awareness of constitutional protections; and development of more sophisticated and effective methods of interrogation. “Police learned to adapt, and justice was better served,” Chuck Wexler of the Police Executive Research Forum told us, “and that is what will happen with today’s police reforms.”