“Officer safety” is the same reason Derek Chauvin claimed he had no choice but to put his knee on George Floyd’s neck.

Story continues below advertisement

And so even after some of the largest civil rights protests in U.S. history, after steadfast promises from politicians for change, in the same city where George Floyd was killed, another man is now dead — and for the same reason.

Advertisement

It isn’t at all clear that no-knock raids are actually safer for police than other tactics. The police seem to think so. But breaking into a home while its occupants are sleeping creates violence and confrontation where there was none. It elicits a primitive flight or fight response, and if you’re in your own home, flight isn’t an option. By design, these tactics also disorient and confuse the people inside. They offer very little margin for error.

The officer safety justification would also seem to be belied by the fact that, according to a member of the Minneapolis City Council, sister city St. Paul hasn’t executed a no-knock warrant since 2016. Over the same period, Minneapolis police have executed more than 800.

Story continues below advertisement

But even if it were true that no-knock raids offer additional protection for police, that protection comes with a cost: the rights and safety of the people whose homes they’re raiding. If the suspect is in the process of committing a violent crime, the trade-off is justifiable. If it’s someone suspected of a violent crime and there’s reason to think someone is in imminent danger, the trade-off is at least arguable. But when police are searching for evidence of nonviolent drug crimes, as is the case in the overwhelming majority of these raids, it isn’t a close call at all.

Advertisement

We now know that the police didn’t raid the apartment where Locke was sleeping because they believed the murder suspect they were looking for was inside. The police knew the suspect had a key fob for the apartment building and hadn’t used it since January. Instead, they raided the apartment to find evidence. They raided two other apartments for the same reason. They didn’t merely put a murder suspect at risk, they also risked the lives of the suspect’s friends and family, anyone who happened to be in those apartments at the time, and any bystanders who happened to be nearby, including in the surrounding apartments. Raids like this have ended with police bullets lodged in the walls of neighboring apartments, and even in neighboring houses.

The typical fallout after police kill an innocent person during one of these raids goes like this: A subsequent investigation determines the officers followed policy, that the warrant was legal, and that the judge wasn’t at fault for signing the warrant. Law enforcement officials then determine that the policies that allowed it all to happen shouldn’t be changed either. The takeaway is that to protect themselves, the police will occasionally kill innocent people and that we should be okay with that. We should not.

Story continues below advertisement

As police advocacy groups themselves often tell us, when a police officer puts on a badge, they accept a certain amount of risk. No-knock raids — and forced entry raids in general — project that risk back onto the public, on people such as Amir Locke, Breonna Taylor, David Hooks, Duncan Lemp, and far too many more to count.

Advertisement

This tendency in policing to project the risk officers willingly accept back onto the public isn’t limited to no-knock raids. As I and my Post colleagues have recently reported, while some law enforcement leaders and reformers are pushing deescalation and conflict resolution training, a large and growing faction in the profession preaches a very different approach: Police shouldn’t accept the idea that the job comes with some risk. Instead, they should be shooting people more often, more quickly and exercising less restraint.

We see that approach in action when officers kill people carrying knives and sticks or children with pellet guns and are then cleared of any wrongdoing. We see it in the endless stream of stories about cops shooting dogs and then being cleared because even the slightest perceived threat to an officer — real or imagined — justifies killing the animal. And we see it in versions of the mantra, “Whatever I have to do to make it home at night,” an increasingly common sentiment in law enforcement that reveals a battlefield mentality.

Story continues below advertisement

Supporters of this approach celebrate the bravery of law enforcement officers. But it takes less courage to quickly shoot someone from 20 feet away because they might pose a threat than it does to wait a few seconds, just in case the object your suspect is reaching for might not be a weapon, the gun you see in the kid’s hand might actually be a toy, or the motorist you’ve just pulled over might be a legal gun owner who isn’t a threat at all. And it certainly isn’t courageous to kneel on a man’s neck for more than nine minutes while he is handcuffed and lying face down.