For months, Foggy Bottom residents have endured the avenue being repeatedly ripped up and lanes repainted, the median being removed, and perilous and illogical traffic patterns as the D.C. Department of Transportation tries to fix what is clearly a badly mapped bike lane.
Instead of an article interviewing those responsible for the problems in several of our neighborhoods (and other neighborhoods are facing the same issues), could The Post look into the effects of these bike lanes and their cost?
Dina M. Fox, Washington