According to a Swedish lab, Ms. Valieva’s sample contained trimetazidine, a drug that has been banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) since 2014 and is believed to make the heart more efficient. While it is not clear it affected her performances, it could have given her an edge in endurance while training for the Olympics. After her test results were returned, she was briefly suspended from competition, but the Russian Anti-Doping Agency soon cleared her to compete. The International Olympic Committee and WADA are now appealing that decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The episode is a reminder of why Russian athletes are competing in Beijing under the ROC banner in the first place, rather than the Russian flag and national anthem. In 2016, the former head of the Russian testing laboratory revealed that he had helped dose dozens of athletes with performance-enhancing drugs in the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. Anti-doping officials and members of Russia’s security service then replaced urine samples with clean ones collected months earlier.

In 2019, Russia was theoretically barred from the Olympics and other international competitions, though athletes could still participate as members of the national Olympic committee. Ultimately, the ban has been a sham, which is set to expire this December. It obviously has failed to deter further Russian cheating.

That the subject of the latest doping is Ms. Valieva, a child who entered senior competition only last year, is particularly despicable. She could not have given informed consent to taking the drug, if she were even aware she was being administered it. And she could suffer long-term consequences. Former East German athletes who were subjected to a state-sponsored doping program experienced serious harm to their physical and mental health. Ms. Valieva’s case underlines how figure skating — which has long been rife with allegations about the use of weight-loss drugs and puberty blockers — is a cutthroat sport that often pushes athletes beyond healthy boundaries, especially in Russia today.

Ms. Valieva’s case raises a number of questions. If the sample was taken in December, why did global authorities learn of the result only this week — especially given Russia’s history? And what measures are in place to prevent this from happening again? Russia’s drug-testing agency was suspended for three years after the Sochi reports emerged, but it was reinstated to the global anti-doping community in 2018. That decision, made on questionable grounds at the time, should be reevaluated.