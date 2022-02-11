So now 130,000 Russian soldiers are lined up and down the Ukrainian border, with more to come. Could this be a repeat of August 1914 or September 1939, when war swept from Moscow to London? Doesn’t the world have enough problems without adding another European war?
Maybe Russian President Vladimir Putin is playing a game of Risk, moving the pieces around the board to gain the best advantage. For what? To reclaim the good old days, Hungary in 1956, Czechoslovakia in 1968? Not happening. Here’s why: Ten years ago, 40 percent of the Ukrainian people spoke Russian, and some longed to reunite with the fatherland. That ship has sailed. Mr. Putin’s intimidation has brought the people together; Ukrainians despise the man. They would put up a fight, especially with NATO supporting the insurrection. Plus, there would be serious economic consequences for the Russian people, not to mention the body bags returning from the occupation. Maybe Putin has no intention of sinking into a quagmire like the United States, which botched two invasions.