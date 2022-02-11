Catherine Rampell’s Feb. 4 op-ed, “Manchin isn’t the only one to blame for BBB’s failure,” assigning responsibility for this failure to Democrats’ alleged inflation-generating overreach, failed to acknowledge the obvious problem: President Donald Trump’s 39-point win in West Virginia in 2020.
A vote to support President Biden’s economic aid program over Mr. Trump’s nonstop denigration of Democrats and Republicans who still choose governance over cult leader worship was just not possible. It would have subjected Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and his family to a level of abuse and charges of betrayal that could not be endured. No matter the significant economic benefit to West Virginians, Mr. Manchin was always a no, and he will remain so until Mr. Trump’s vise lock on the Mountain State is broken.