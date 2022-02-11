In Maryland, a state historically led by Democratic governors and perpetual Democratic legislatures, there has been one party responsible for partisan gerrymandering. Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) promise to review redistricting (even via an independent commission) has been trumped by a continuing disposition to assure partisan election results by the same biased legislators resetting districts in their own model. With the governor’s veto now overridden and suits filed, it could be up to the courts. What could go possibly wrong? Maryland could be a perpetually incurable case.
Craig L. Wilson, Lusby, Md.
It was nice to see Virginia used as an example for how an independent commission could produce fair redistricting. The problem is that Virginia’s bipartisan redistricting commission crashed and burned. The Virginia Supreme Court delivered the fair maps.
Fatal flaws in Virginia’s bipartisan redistricting commission started with the 16 commissioners. The commission is composed of eight sitting legislators and eight citizens selected from lists provided by the legislators. So all the commissioners were political partisans. The legislators wanted to keep their seats, and the citizens wanted to help them do that. Compromise was not a consideration. Two of the legislative members could veto a map, and at least two of the commissioners were members of the American Legislative Exchange Council, the dark-money organization coaching Republican state legislators as they gerrymander their states and make voting difficult.
Virginia needs a rewritten redistricting amendment approved before 2029. The commission should be independent, and the process should be transparent. Incumbent political officeholders should be banned, and the General Assembly shouldn’t get a vote.
Robert Wilson, Charlottesville