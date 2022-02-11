With a few smart investments today, we can make a more accessible, inclusive and sustainable Maryland over the next decade. Maryland is often described as America in Miniature. From our two major metro areas, to the Chesapeake Bay and oceanside communities of the Eastern Shore, and the mountain towns in the west, more than 6 million people call our state home. However, like in most of the rest of the country, it is much too hard to move around this state without a car, and too few of our jobs and homes are located near transit stations. Those two facts are holding back our economy, exacerbating inequities and polluting our environment.

In this General Assembly session, we are introducing two pieces of legislation that will make it easier for all Marylanders to experience the great opportunities this state has to offer. First is the Maryland Regional Rail Transformation Act, which would require the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) to create investment programs to advance major upgrades and expansions to the MARC commuter rail system, including additional capacity on the Brunswick, Penn and Camden lines, station improvements and rail connections to Virginia and Delaware.

Today, MARC connects Baltimore and D.C. to many of Maryland’s suburban communities, but service is too slow, infrequent and disconnected from the wider region. In fact, throughout much of the day, service is unavailable altogether. Investing in Maryland’s passenger rail service and infrastructure would create jobs and new markets, unlock opportunities for residents, increase access to affordable housing and create a more sustainable transportation system.

The proposed investment plans in our bill would also help the state compete for $66 billion in federal funds for passenger rail made available through the historic bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Right now, we are not prepared to compete for that federal money. This bill would put us on the right track. These operational investments are critical, but to get the biggest return on our investment, we must ensure that the right policies are in place to maximize the areas in and around our transit stations.

The companion bill is the Equitable and Inclusive Transit-Oriented Development Enhancement Act. In 2008, the Maryland General Assembly enabled an official transit-oriented development (TOD) state-designation process that allows development projects within a half-mile of designated TOD stations to be eligible to receive state support in advancing transit-oriented development around the station. As of this month, there are 17 state-designated TOD sites throughout Maryland. However, the 2008 statute did not provide any meaningful benefits or incentives to encourage more TOD.

Developing around a transit station is often more expensive because of higher land costs, legacy developments, environmental hazards and the greater need for supportive infrastructure, including sidewalk networks, station parking and bus facilities. Though more expensive, building residences and businesses near transit stations allows more residents to access opportunities, especially low-income residents without cars who must rely on transit.

This bill would create a $10 million competitive grant and revolving loan fund to provide financial assistance to local jurisdictions for design, planning, construction or gap funding and financing for public or private development within a state-designated TOD station area. The bill would also expand the tax credits that businesses receive for creating eligible jobs in Opportunity Zones to state-designated TOD sites and require the secretary of transportation to report annually on MDOT’s efforts to increase TOD throughout the state.

Combined, these bills will make sure the state is investing in an expanded and improved regional rail system and encouraging more development around the state’s rail and transit stations. Think about what 30-minute train service from D.C. to Baltimore would mean for you and the state’s economy. Residents in Northern Virginia or Delaware could take hourly MARC service to spend a weekend or even a day trip, hiking or antiquing in Western Maryland. More houses would be built and jobs located near our transit stations, protecting and preserving our waterways, forests and farms and making it easier for transit-dependent Marylanders to find and get to work.