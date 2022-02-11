Nevertheless, on the eve of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday on Saturday, this is a good moment to draw lessons from the Civil War on how we can avoid our nation’s divisions from turning into violent affairs.

The Civil War was a binary battle over morals. The majority in the more populous North believed that slavery was morally wrong, even if they were divided about what to do about it. The majority in the South believed it was morally acceptable, even if they were divided over whether it was worth breaking up the nation to protect. This difference could not be compromised, and thus the matter came to dominate nearly all facets of politics.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

There were significant political leaders who tried to bridge the divide. Illinois Sen. Stephen A. Douglas, Lincoln’s Democratic foe in the famous 1858 debates, tried to elide the question with a doctrine of “popular sovereignty.” He proposed that the nation’s vast Western territories be organized without any congressional statement on whether slavery would be permitted. He went so far as to say that he didn’t care whether slavery “was voted up or down.”

Follow Henry Olsen ‘s opinions Follow Add

A short-lived party, the Constitutional Union Party, tried another approach. This group nominated John Bell of Tennessee, a former Whig senator, for president in the 1860 election. They tried to make the question of preserving the Union paramount to that of slavery. Indeed, they went so far as to not even mention slavery in their short platform.

Voters largely rejected Douglas and Bell in the election. Together they received only 42 percent of the vote, carrying only five states with a combined 51 electoral votes. Lincoln — the candidate of those who believed slavery was wrong — won nearly every Northern state. Kentucky Sen. John C. Breckinridge, the breakaway Southern Democrat who was committed to slavery’s rectitude, carried nearly every Southern state. Lincoln’s victory by a plurality of the vote impelled states backing Breckinridge to start seceding from the Union. “And the war came.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

While Americans can be certain that no war is coming today, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be concerned that our political differences might be too severe to be resolved without a national trauma. That’s why the lessons we can glean from the Civil War are so crucial to national harmony and survival.

The first lesson is to avoid reducing political discourse to a binary moral conflict as much as possible. If Team Blue stands for one inalterable moral proposition while Team Red fights for another, the conflict will inevitably damage the nation. Modern liberal democracy is only stable when one can view their opponents as loyal opposition. Once politics descends into moral conflict, however, it becomes nearly impossible to view one’s adversary in a charitable manner and consider them loyal to the regime. Once that happens, it’s easy to justify suppressing their rights or even threatening their livelihood through public pressure or “cancel culture.”

The second lesson is that one cannot transcend moral disputes by ignoring the moral nature of the dispute. That’s what Douglas and Bell tried to do, and they failed because they utterly disregarded the important questions at stake.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The third lesson is that moral disputes can only be resolved if all sides see their highest values represented in a solution. Slavery could not be addressed in this fashion because it was clearly wrong. But many of our political disputes are not so neatly binary, even if we increasingly view them that way. A political leader who can offer a vision of America that has room for those who adhere to the other team can assemble a political supermajority. That’s what Thomas Jefferson, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan did, and that power allowed them to recast the United States in their image without violence or political dissolution.