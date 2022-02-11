Advertisement

Or take the full page of photographs on Page D4 of the Feb. 5 Sports section, headlined “In China, Games start with a techno-utopian celebration of youth.” There were four images — and zero cutlines. A textblock said the Bird’s Nest “hosted roughly 45,000 spectators,” and a reader had to guess that the round thing in the main photograph was evidently the Nest. What was happening in the other three images? Guess.

Or take the three opening photographs in The Washington Post Magazine’s Jan. 30 seven-page spread, “Everyday resilience.” The trio of black-and-white photographs had no caption — until you turned the page and spotted a caption beginning with these words: “Previous pages clockwise from left.” Why not put the caption in the same location as the photographs? Why ask a reader to try to match the words with the photographs, which is a layout editor’s job? And “clockwise” is not a reader-friendly term — or task. The solution? Give every picture a cutline, which offers one more opportunity to engage a reader who has no time to go backward and turn a clock.

Oh caption, my caption.

J. Ford Huffman, Washington

Wanted: Straight facts

Using the Jan. 30 Metro article “For Youngkin, the tricky work of relationship-building begins” as an example, I wish writers would not inject their opinions, using descriptions such as “swaggered,” “more humble,” “unglamorous work” “long-sought liberal wins” and “hanging by a thread” into their pieces.

I understand the writers of this article wanted the reader to look at Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and his policies in a certain way, but why not let the facts speak for themselves?

Melissa Stricker, Arlington

Remember the true source of evil

Regarding the “shocking” and potentially “powerful and upsetting” revelation that a fellow Jew might have betrayed Anne Frank and others — yes, it is a wrenching moral dilemma when “evil comes from within” [“Searching for Anne Frank’s betrayer, and finding a moral dilemma,” Outlook, Jan. 30]. To that, I offer the words of my great-uncle, who survived numerous deportations and death camps. In his memoir, he wrote of the Jewish prisoners forced by the SS, short for Schutzstaffel, to supervise their fellow men, often brutally. He recalled their role not to decry but to prove to what a low level of morals normal people could be forced by a totalitarian regime. He wrote: “It is not to be judged a shame for us Jews, but well an unpardonable, unforgivable shame for those who forced human beings to live in such conditions that humane feelings had to be shed to survive.”

Context is everything; let’s not turn the tables and lose sight of where the evil really lay.

Lisa Szymanski, Vienna

Commanding our attention

John Kelly missed a quote in his excellent Feb. 3 Metro column on the Washington Commanders, “Team name commands only a ‘meh’ response from this columnist.” In the Korean War’s famous Battle of the Chosin Reservoir, the Marine Corps’ on-scene commander of the iconic “Chosin Few,” Gen. Oliver P. Smith, issued the heroic call: “Retreat, hell. We’re advancing in another direction.” Gen. Douglas MacArthur had nothing to do with it.

Terry Murphy, Bethesda

In his Jan. 3 column, “Team name commands only a ‘meh’ response from this columnist,” John Kelly reported that Commanders is a headline writer’s nightmare. True. Fitting a 10-letter word built around a wide “mm” in a one-column space is like putting a 360-pound lineman in a tutu.

Sports teams once chose short names with slender letters, such as Orioles, that had even shorter nicknames (O’s and Birds). How to nip and tuck Commanders? Commies is out, as Kelly noted. Chiefs is taken. Maybe Brass? “Cowboys hogtie Brass.”

The real problem: Sports pages in print are going extinct. No one even stops to think whether Commanders will work in a headline.

Jim Bock, Columbia

Yes, that!

Upon reading the Feb. 1 Style article “Together like scratch and sniff,” I recognized the line “No, not that! Not ‘Happy Birthday!’ ” as coming from the 1950 Looney Tunes cartoon “It’s Hummer Time.”

The plot of that cartoon involved a tuxedo cat trying to catch a hummingbird through various tricks. Each attempt backfires and ends up with him upsetting a bulldog, who punishes him in various ways, each time with the cat saying “No, not that!,” followed by the name of the punishment. The “Happy Birthday” punishment involves the cat being at a fake birthday party (while the song “Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush” plays in the background) and being forced by the dog to blow out lit dynamite sticks on a birthday cake, which blows up in his face. For the final punishment, “The Works,” the bulldog has the cat tied to a rope, rigged to a pulley to move the cat through various obstacles. But for some strange reason, the hummingbird ties a rope to the cat and the bulldog so that after the cat goes through the obstacles, so does the bulldog. It ends with the dog and cat being turned into a birdbath, to which the hummingbird cheekily says “Oh no! Not the birdbath! Anything but that!” before he goes swimming in it.

The aforementioned Looney Tunes cartoon was an example of using the sweet-and-sour relationship between cats and dogs by having the dogs beat up the cats to stick up for the little guys (Hector protecting Tweety from Sylvester, Marc Antony protecting Pussyfoot the kitten from the bigger, bully cats).

In the 1951 “It’s Hummer Time” sequel “Early to Bet,” the same tuxedo cat and the same bulldog appear, but this time, thanks to bites from the Gambling Bug and losing at cards, the cat simply has to spin a Wheel of Penalties for the bulldog to pick out the punishment for losing. At the end, the Gambling Bug plays cards with the cat, but he loses and begs the cat “No! Not The Post! Anything but that!” (the Saturday Evening Post, not The Washington Post, as anybody would think he was referencing), which has the cat swatting the bug with a rolled-up copy of the Saturday Evening Post.

Casey Emmer, Great Falls

Don’t forget about Norway

The Feb. 2 front-page article “NATO forces unite, grow as Putin tries for opposite” was generally well-written and interesting. The item, though, noted in the next-to-last paragraph that “The three Baltic states — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — are the only NATO members directly bordering Russia.” That is incorrect.

Norway, a stalwart ally and NATO member, shares a border with Russia. Norway’s far northeastern area curls around northern Sweden and Finland and abuts Russian territory. The border was established in 1826. Norway was a founding member of NATO, which traces back to the 1949 treaty signing in D.C. Murmansk is probably the closest Russian city of note to the border area.

Stanley Sargol Jr., Arlington

A harrowing history

The Post’s extensive coverage of the collapse of the Knickerbocker Theatre 100 years ago, including Paul Schwartzman’s Jan. 29 Retropolis article, “Pain of D.C.’s deadliest disaster still resonates 100 years later,” [Metro] highlighted a family story of escape from that tragedy. I probably wouldn’t exist, and neither would my siblings nor their descendants.

Story continues below advertisement

Our father, then 17, would have been playing violin in the pit orchestra that night. Instead, his mother kept him home, not allowing him to venture out into a blizzard that, in 100 percent clear hindsight, should have kept the Knickerbocker shuttered. I’m extremely lucky, much more than glad, obviously, and as profoundly grateful as is imaginable to my wise grandmother to be here, reading Retropolis and living a good and very fortunate life.

Milton Shinberg, Washington

Every year on the anniversary of the Knickerbocker Theater disaster, local newspapers print articles recounting that terrible event. Too often, they link Harry Crandall’s 1937 suicide to the theater’s destruction. In fact, Crandall’s suicide was not brought on by loss of the Knickerbocker but because he missed his theaters. He retired in 1929 but had tried unsuccessfully to get back in the theater business in 1931. One of his longtime friends said that his suicide was brought on by being out of the theater business and losing money in the Great Depression.

Robert Headley, Bowie

We could stand to be more perfect

The caption with the photograph that accompanied the Feb. 1 Metro article “Hotel housing wears on Afghans” referred to Afghan evacuees “finding more-permanent housing.”

The Post’s attention to orthography has reached a new low: two mistakes in two words. “Permanent” is just that — permanent. As with “perfect” and “eternal,” it cannot take a modifier, so “more” should have been stricken. Permanence is immutable, not relative.

If it were relative, the hyphen would be a mistake. “More-permanent” is not a compound adjective modifying a noun, and does not include age or numbers, or involve a prefix or an otherwise awkward combination of words.

Andrea L. Bridgeman, McLean

Disney’s French ancestors

In his Jan. 29 Free for All letter, “The true origin of Disney’s French connection,” Hank Zangara asserted that many of Walt Disney’s stories are set in French aristocratic surroundings because they originated in France.

Well, yes and no.

Another plausible reason for Disney’s affinity for French aristocratic settings is that Disney’s ancestors were French aristocrats.

Two knights from the Norman town of Isigny-sur-Mer accompanied William the Conqueror on his successful invasion of England in 1066. Hughes d’Isigny and his son Robert remained in England. Over time, the family name became Anglicized to d’Isney and then Disney.

A branch of the family moved to Ireland in the early 17th century, and in 1834 a twig of that branch — Disney’s great-grandfather — emigrated from County Kilkenny to North America.

Disney was well aware of his French ancestry. The family crest he created was reportedly derived from the original d’Isigny coat of arms. (It can be seen on the iconic castles of Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella at the Disney theme parks.)

Good thing for Mickey Mouse fans that Robert d’Isigny didn’t stay behind in Normandy.

Jeff Liteman, Arlington

This ‘towel’ usage was all wet

The Jan. 30 front page included a photograph of professional quarterback Tom Brady, with the heading “Brady throws in the towel?” and directed readers to the Sports section for an article about Brady’s potential retirement from football.

The expression “throw in the towel” is from the world of boxing, and it refers to what the boxer’s handlers do to stop the fight: They literally throw a towel or sponge into the ring, signifying their acceptance of defeat. This is hardly how Brady is ending his football career. A well-earned and deserved retirement should not be equated with “throwing in the towel.”

Roger Hartman, Annandale

National news

Why was the Feb. 2 article “Bomb threats rattle Black campuses” in the Metro section and not considered of national interest? Ongoing threats to Black institutions are manifestations of terrorism at work in our society and as such are surely matters of national concern that should be given greater prominence.

Sarah Lutterodt, Columbia

Confirmed: We got this wrong

In his Jan. 28 op-ed, “Breyer’s retirement is a chance for Democrats to rally. They shouldn’t squander it.,” Eugene Robinson wrote that President Biden “confirmed” a record 42 federal judges in his first year in office. Presidents don’t have the power to confirm. The Senate confirmed 42 judges whom Biden nominated in his first year in office.

Jay Cherlow, Arlington

Giving long covid short shrift

The Jan. 21 Style article “For many, the details are fuzzy,” about memory issues many are experiencing during this pandemic, was misleading and insulting. Occupying the entire above-the-fold portion of the page that day, it seemed intended as a puff piece that sought to convey some mix of sympathy and levity.

But, under the general theme of “memory issues,” it grouped both the general befuddlement of pandemic life with the chronic and disabling neurological damage associated with long covid. That’s like saying to someone who’s just had a leg amputated: I know what that’s like; I’ve had a hangnail.