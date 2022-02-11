The biggest divide can be called “insurgent wing” vs. “establishment wing,” but that’s only one fault line within the GOP. A chasm separates the Republicans — including former president Donald Trump — who eagerly got the vaccine and booster shot as soon as they were available and those who think there is a sinister underbelly of misinformation and power accumulation to the entire coronavirus prevention campaign.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Another deep fault line concerns the 2020 election. Many Republican primary voters believe President Biden’s win is tainted, thinking the election deeply troubled by sudden rules innovations brought on by covid-19 as well as ham-handed outside actors. This group suspects that the $400 million Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, donated to local election offices delivered Biden’s win via boosted turnout. (“How Private Money From Facebook’s CEO Saved The 2020 Election” is the way NPR framed the donations; those GOP voters — hardly fans of NPR — agree with that framing.) A subset of the “election objectors” mistakenly think material fraud occurred in enough states to have awarded the election to the former president. A smaller group, also mistakenly, thinks former vice president Mike Pence could have set aside the election results.

On foreign policy, there’s another huge split. On one end are peace-through-strength voters who want to reopen Bagram air base in Afghanistan and who believe that America’s commitment to the defense of Taiwan includes, if necessary, American submarines sinking Chinese ships headed toward the island. On the other end, a reborn isolationist wing — stronger than at any time since before World War II — is stirring and organizing.

But despite these gulfs, there is much that unites Republican voters. They care almost nothing about allegations of voter suppression from the left. And while the people who rioted and invaded the Capitol last year need to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, the Jan. 6 select committee is a kangaroo court in the eyes of GOP voters, and that will never change.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Three key areas of agreement, around which successful Republican candidates will organize their campaigns, are the wholesale failure of public schools during the pandemic — including teachers unions run amok — and thus the need for school choice; the “breakup of Big Tech,” which means different things to different people but which elicits cheers; and the need for combativeness among candidates assailed by mainstream media, the reputation of which has never been lower on the center-right. Finally, there is a near complete consensus that Trump set the standard for naming judges by nominating only proven originalists. The fruits of that stance are evident, with the Second Amendment safe from threats and Roe v. Wade possibly overturned by July Fourth. Gubernatorial hopefuls and would-be presidents should follow that example.