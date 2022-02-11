And, still, I bet most of those women who are crowding men out of colleges end up working for men when they graduate, funneled into middle-management roles, because, well, they are women. And men are suffering because they are men.
Nancy Bolin, Falls Church
I was sympathetic to Andrew Yang’s concerns until he offered his view of what men need to be needed: “We imagine ourselves as builders, soldiers, workers, brothers — part of something bigger than ourselves.” What about caretakers, nurturers and parents?
Until society values equally a wide range of roles to which any individual regardless of gender can contribute and that also meet a universal desire to be needed, we will not solve the problems he identifies. Mr. Yang’s view of masculinity only perpetuates inequality and divisiveness. Perhaps Mr. Yang and his friends should expand their conception of how they can contribute rather than becoming “detached” and “dropping out.”
Joan McIntyre, Arlington