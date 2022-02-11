National security adviser Jake Sullivan, appearing in the White House briefing room on Friday, made the urgent plea for evacuation: “There will be [no] opportunity to leave, and no prospect of a U.S. military evacuation in the event of a Russian invasion,” he said. Late Friday afternoon, the White House announced President Biden would speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone late Saturday morning.

On its face, any decision by Putin to invade Ukraine would defy logic and Russian self-interest. The prospect of significant casualties, a major shock to Russia’s already-feeble economy from robust sanctions and increased international isolation would result in substantial hardship for Russians. Unclear is whether Putin doubts the West’s response, or whether he has gone so far out on a limb that he cannot pull back without suffering humiliation, as veteran diplomat Aaron David Miller explains:

Putin has climbed up a tree so high with demands so excessive and a military build-up so threatening, it’s hard to see a diplomatic ladder to climb down. It looks increasingly like a put up or shut up situation with the situation on ground favoring the former. — Aaron David Miller (@aarondmiller2) February 11, 2022

Richard Haass from the Council on Foreign Relations makes the case that “while Putin manufactured the Ukraine crisis believing he held a clear advantage vis-a-vis the West, he committed an error that can prove dangerous even for a skilled martial-arts practitioner: he underestimated his opponent.” Haass adds that even if Putin opts for a “limited” invasion, he “risks leaving Russia worse off: controlling slightly more territory, but facing new sanctions, a stronger NATO, and a neighbor whose people have developed a more separate, anti-Russian identity.” Certainly, Putin has already united Europe and the United States to a degree not seen since 9/11.

Should Putin act, it would arguably be the greatest provocation since the end of the Cold War. Like the Berlin Wall and the blockade of Berlin before that, movement into Ukraine would be a direct challenge to the West’s commitment to democracy, to the territorial integrity of European allies and to the credibility of the United States on the world stage.

With that in mind, the administration should keep in mind the importance of American public opinion in the event of an invasion. Such action would demand a major Oval Office address from Biden. The American people should understand what is at stake, where U.S. troops have and have not been deployed, and the consequences of allowing Russian aggression to succeed. The president will want the full support of Congress in imposing severe sanctions; therefore, he needs to make sure the constituents of lawmakers support his actions.

As for his critics, it would behoove MAGA Republicans to stand shoulder to shoulder with Biden, congressional Democrats and our European allies. It was not long ago that Republicans complained that Democratic criticism of Republican presidents gave the appearance of division and irresolution. The same is true now as Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Fox News’s Tucker Carlson recycle Russian talking points. (Disclaimer: I am an MSNBC contributor.)

The administration has so far responded ably to this crisis, but the real test will be whether it follows through on its rhetoric, as previous presidents did by staging the Berlin Airlift and using military force to push Iraq out of Kuwait. Biden has the ability to forge a more robust alliance and send a tremor through the illiberal world; conversely, failure to deliver promised sanctions would be devastating to the West. As China eyes Taiwan and other authoritarians mull aggressive actions, they will pay close attention to our response in Ukraine.