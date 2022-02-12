The impulse behind ending mask mandates is no mystery: Everyone is sick of being told to cover their face, just as all are fed up with having to think about other aspects of covid-19. Two years after it barged into our lives, the pandemic is like a hostile, hygiene-challenged house guest who refuses to leave.

Still, it is a triumph of exasperation over expertise simply to throw up our hands and say, “We’re done!” Science, not politics and pandering, should determine pandemic policy. The best way to get beyond the miseries of the coronavirus is for policymakers to retain and enforce prudent precautions, carefully calibrated for particular communities according to the disease’s prevalence and spread.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Those precautions include mask mandates in school districts where the virus is still on the rampage. Several Democratic and Republican governors have embraced moves to repeal such mandates in recent days — despite the standing recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the nation’s top health-protection agency.

One of them is Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, who last year said he would leave it to localities to determine mask policies in their own school districts. That was sensible, given varying local infection rates, school conditions and ventilation systems. But upon taking office last month, Mr. Youngkin abandoned his own proposal, and good sense, and ordered a mask-optional policy statewide. Now, state lawmakers, including some Democrats, are pushing through legislation that would give the governor authority to enforce his order.

At least 70 of Virginia’s 131 school districts, representing a large majority of the state’s students, have rejected the governor’s attempt to abolish school mask mandates. For good reason: Most are in counties or cities where the recent average of new covid-19 infections per 100,000 residents is 50 or more cases daily, a threshold indicating what the CDC calls “substantial transmission.” In fact, most Virginia localities have rates far higher — in some cases well above 100 new cases daily per 100,000 people.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Those who oppose school mask mandates point out that most school-age children are unlikely to get very sick if they contract the virus, and even less likely to be hospitalized or die. They conveniently airbrush the fact that those same children might transmit the disease to their immunocompromised classmates, who are at far greater risk, as well as to vulnerable adults who work in schools. They include teachers, office staff, cafeteria workers, janitors and resource officers, some of whom are elderly, obese or in other ways at risk for a sickness whose lethality is proven.