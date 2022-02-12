In fact, they should head in the opposite direction.

Their motivation is as obvious as it is imprudent. Inflation is among the biggest issues heading into this November’s vote. Gas prices are up about a dollar year over year. By suspending the 18.4 cent-per-gallon gas tax, Democrats can make it look as though they are restraining high prices. By making the suspension temporary, they can also claim that the tax break is merely an emergency measure to see the country through extraordinary supply shocks.

Yet, unlike in other parts of the economy experiencing high inflation, supply problems are neither novel nor rare in the oil market. Every time gas prices spike, and politicians roll out some ploy to seem to be addressing the issue, the culprit is typically a supply issue: a war in Libya, say, or a hurricane in Louisiana. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries exercises cartel price-setting power, which makes it even harder for supply to respond to demand when disruptions occur. Politicians can declare — and have declared, over and over again — that spiking gas prices reflect exigent circumstances that require temporary relief. In this case, that temporary relief would cost the treasury about $20 billion.

The fact that this relief would terminate at the end of the year, right after the midterm elections, reveals the politics behind the proposal. Yet the only thing worse than a temporary suspension would be a permanent one.

The federal gas tax is a critical, though increasingly weak, policy that Congress should bolster, not undermine. Originally the revenue source for the Highway Trust Fund, the value of the tax revenue it produces has declined steadily, because the tax rate is not indexed to inflation and Congress has refused to raise it since 1993. As a result, lawmakers have scrounged for money elsewhere to finance the nation’s roads, defying the sound principle that those who use the roads should pay for them — and those who use them more should pay more. Suspending the gas tax would be another step toward breaking the linkage between how much people use the roads and what they pay to maintain them. One side effect would be more driving — and more wear and tear on the nation’s infrastructure. Another would be more greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.