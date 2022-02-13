Each office is its own domain. I was fortunate to work for two kind, decent members: then-Rep. Mike Espy (D-Miss.) and then-Sen. Joseph I. Lieberman (I-Conn.), who respected their staffs and would not tolerate the kind of abuse being discussed. They set examples of how staff were to be treated. They hired people who shared their values.

Yet we heard the stories of terrible conditions in some other offices. Some members routinely abused staff themselves. And some senior staff let the power go to their heads. They saw younger staff as gofers who should be happy to be there. Paying them a livable wage or ensuring the experience was rewarding wasn’t a priority.

Ending this abuse will take public pressure. But in a political environment where some seem to thrive by being abusive, when attacks on the Capitol itself are viewed as “legitimate political discourse,” I don’t see progress soon. A union may be helpful, but many members won’t see it as in their interest.

My advice to young people working on the Hill: Find members who genuinely value others and treat them well. Land with them, and you will have a rewarding experience. Avoid the others. It’s not worth it.