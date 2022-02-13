The Feb. 6 editorial “Buying time, though not a lot” rationalized that any nuclear deal with Iran would be better than no deal. The opposite is true. A bad deal is likely to advance Iran ever closer to a nuclear weapon. A credible threat to Israel’s survivability will unquestionably bring about an Israeli preemptive strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities and other installations to paralyze response, no matter the consequences, in keeping with Israeli’s survivability doctrine as amply demonstrated since its reestablishment in 1948. Israel is not about to sit idly by when facing an existential threat. No nation can or will. That would engulf the Middle East in a major war, possibly spreading well beyond the region and ensnaring the major world powers. This is an outcome nobody wants.

If Iran goes nuclear, it will be treated with much greater deference and leniency, as is the case with North Korea. Though the United States can obliterate the North Korean nuclear capabilities many times over, the fear by the five past U.S. presidents that a single nuclear device — a suitcase bomb, a ship in New York Harbor or a submarine — could somehow evade defenses and strike the U.S. mainland has likely served as a huge deterrent to military actions against the belligerent country.

The way to deal with Iran is by demanding a good deal to forestall its nuclear capabilities, under the threat of credible Western/joint Middle Eastern military action that is potentially least susceptible to retaliation. Delay tactics are likely to increase the remedial cost in blood and treasure but will not obviate the Iranian nuclear threat.

Ami Frydman, Silver Spring