If Iran goes nuclear, it will be treated with much greater deference and leniency, as is the case with North Korea. Though the United States can obliterate the North Korean nuclear capabilities many times over, the fear by the five past U.S. presidents that a single nuclear device — a suitcase bomb, a ship in New York Harbor or a submarine — could somehow evade defenses and strike the U.S. mainland has likely served as a huge deterrent to military actions against the belligerent country.
The way to deal with Iran is by demanding a good deal to forestall its nuclear capabilities, under the threat of credible Western/joint Middle Eastern military action that is potentially least susceptible to retaliation. Delay tactics are likely to increase the remedial cost in blood and treasure but will not obviate the Iranian nuclear threat.
Ami Frydman, Silver Spring