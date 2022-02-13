Once I get inside an antique mall, I have trouble remembering what town I’m in or what time it is; they are all bubbles suspended in a separate temporal medium, popping up into the flat, self-annihilating time in which we usually exist. Walking into any of them, you’re liable to run into the same range of objects as you came across in the last one, made anywhere from the late 18th to the late 20th century. And, in any, you might see something quite unexpected (some anonymous artist’s strange assemblage from ’63, let’s say). My friend Dave D’Amato claims he once walked through the door of an antique mall in Essex, Mass., and popped out in Galena, Ill. (He hasn’t specified the year he entered or the year he emerged.)

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

An antique mall is not at all meta. You’re gazing upon, lifting and turning over real four-dimensional objects, paying for them (cash is preferable, though there’s general acquiescence to plastic these covid days) and taking them home. At the moment, I’m replacing a bunch of particleboard crap, shipped from Target or Home Depot when I had just bought this house and was really broke. The bookcases have started sagging: I want new ones. But I want old ones. And bringing home my catch, I’m usually a little happier than when I left. I enjoyed looking, and I enjoyed considering, and I enjoyed dickering, and now I’m gloating a bit over my new old things.

In an antique mall, one’s aging slows. Perhaps this explains why the antique-mall demographic still skews pretty ancient, though it seems to be getting younger the closer you get to Philly. (That might have something to do with pandemic supply-chain issues.) The generational shift also applies to the merchandise. These days, you might find a ’90s version of a ’60s lava lamp, or a set of Harry Potter lunchboxes, though I still haven’t seen crates of old iPhones or anything that came originally from Ikea. But if there’s an item from 2005, it’s probably sitting next to an old pie safe, under a sign that says “Motorola” or “Irwin S. Huber General Assembly” ($30). In other words, as time proceeds in an antique mall, dragging decades behind time outside it, it also washes up there and accumulates, held by just enough love to stay out of the landfill and modestly priced.

In an antique mall, the past is always disappearing and getting replaced again by the past, rather than, as in the external world, by the present. Come back three years later, and you might hardly notice that anything has gone out the door, or come in through it, even if everything has. On the other hand, the very thing you almost bought three years ago might still be sitting there on that very same table. Don’t miss it this time and let it bother you until 2025.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

So antique time is richer and less annihilating than the time outside it, though the marks of time and loss are everywhere there, too, maybe in the form of multiple repairs and restorations. The chair I’m sitting on as I type, which I got last week ($95 at Serendipity after a bit of negotiation), was made and sold, and then remade and resold, I’m not sure how many times. What I’m sitting on was built and upholstered for different reasons, at different places, by different people, and all of it has accumulated here, under my behind.

It’s true, I’ve ended up from time to time with buyer’s remorse (maybe that rickety “late Victorian” table was a $150 mistake). But in buying things that already existed and inserting myself into their ongoing histories, I’ve helped to preserve and continued to wear out something that was already there, rather than created more demand for ground-up wood held together with glue.