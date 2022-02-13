The cooler heads turned out to be right. The Biden administration announced this past month that 14.5 million people had enrolled in health-care coverage through the law’s marketplaces, shattering the previous record by nearly 2 million. Obamacare has become an integral part of the U.S. health-care system, providing an affordable option to millions of Americans who lack employer-sponsored insurance coverage, regardless of their past or present health needs.

One reason is that insurance companies figured out the market; after a chaotic adjustment period in which insurers failed to project how many and what types of people would buy health insurance from them, and therefore what they could charge, premiums stabilized and have trended down since 2018. Marketplace enrollment held up despite former president Donald Trump’s attempts to undercut the law.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Another reason is that Democrats regained control of Congress and the White House, and they made some of the adjustments the law required — and that Republicans stiffly resisted, because they wanted it to fail. Democrats increased the size of the federal subsidies that enable people to afford their coverage. People making $19,000 per year now pay no premiums for silver plans, the second tier on the Obamacare marketplaces. Democrats also expanded who qualifies for federal aid. A 64-year-old just above the previous subsidy cutoff — a little over $50,000 in annual income — now pays $4,394 per year in health-care premiums instead of $12,698. Bringing more people of all incomes into the marketplaces makes them more stable, restrains premiums and encourages good health.

But there is a catch: These enhanced subsidies phase out after this year. Congress should make them permanent. Lawmakers should also fix another big crack in the ACA, the Medicaid gap. Some Republican-run states have refused to expand Medicaid to many low-income people in their states. Unlike those of higher incomes, these needy people are ineligible for any Obamacare marketplace subsidies, because Obamacare’s drafters thought they would be on Medicare, leaving them no reasonable coverage option. An easy fix is to offer them the marketplace subsidies everyone else can get, enabling them to buy private coverage.

These reforms would cost money: some $333 billion over a decade. But it would be a worthwhile investment. A Commonwealth Fund study found that these steps would slash the ranks of the uninsured by 7 million — a whole quarter — doubling enrollment in the ACA’s marketplaces while cutting average premiums by 18 percent. U.S. households would save some $8.2 billion.