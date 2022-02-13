Before the pandemic, tuberculosis was the world’s leading infectious-disease killer. In 2019 there were approximately 10 million new infections and 1.5 million deaths worldwide. Painstaking progress was being made, but covid caused major setbacks. Tuberculosis referrals — when patients are suspected of having an infection and are sent to the next step of diagnosis and treatment — fell 59 percent over six months in 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, according to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. People with active, untreated TB can spread it to as many as 15 other people, so the drop in referrals could mean a surge of new infections. Progress in fighting malaria was also disrupted. In seven countries in Asia surveyed by the Global Fund, malaria diagnoses fell 56 percent and malaria treatment services plummeted by 59 percent in 2020, with all levels of facilities severely affected.The World Health Organization and UNICEF reported that 23 million children missed out on basic vaccines through routine immunization services in 2020 — that’s 3.7 million more than in 2019.

In its third round of surveying 129 countries about health-service disruptions, the WHO reported Feb. 7 that 92 percent of them were still experiencing some degree of pandemic disruption to health-care services, including lifesaving emergency care, elective surgery, routine immunizations and in a whole range of health-care areas: cancer, newborns, mental health and more. The WHO said “the magnitude and extent of disruptions within countries has not significantly changed” since early 2021.

But the pandemic may leave behind important tools and new methods for fighting these diseases. The remarkably effective mRNA vaccine technology might work against other illnesses. The vaccine maker Moderna says it has nine prophylactic mRNA vaccines in its development pipeline. The extraordinary success story of vaccines over the past year could raise confidence in vaccines and banish hesitancy. If more vaccine creation and manufacturing capacity is established in developing nations, that will be an enormous gift to the future. Also, the widespread use of face masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus might destroy the stigma about wearing them that has existed in some other areas — such as around the treatment of TB patients. Technological gains like rapid at-home diagnostics, telemedicine, cleaner indoor air and wastewater, and genomic surveillance could all pay dividends. For example, HealthConnect, a set of digital services using WhatsApp, enabled the South African government to reach more than 6 million people and health-care workers within the first seven weeks of deployment. Surely this will come in handy for other epidemics.