George F. Will’s attempt in his Feb. 10 op-ed, “Witness how progressives forfeit the public’s trust,” to paint progressives as the culprits in destroying public trust was poorly argued and hypocritical. He condemned infectious-disease specialist Anthony S. Fauci for suggesting that airlines should consider vaccine requirements, saying it would burden “a fundamental right of national citizenship — travel.” By that logic, vaccine requirements for entering school burden the fundamental right to education — and would be a remarkable achievement for progressives in the 25 red states where it’s law.