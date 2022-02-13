George F. Will’s attempt in his Feb. 10 op-ed, “Witness how progressives forfeit the public’s trust,” to paint progressives as the culprits in destroying public trust was poorly argued and hypocritical. He condemned infectious-disease specialist Anthony S. Fauci for suggesting that airlines should consider vaccine requirements, saying it would burden “a fundamental right of national citizenship — travel.” By that logic, vaccine requirements for entering school burden the fundamental right to education — and would be a remarkable achievement for progressives in the 25 red states where it’s law.

What’s more, Mr. Will charged that progressivism’s constant impulse is “the minute supervision of life’s quotidian activities.” Activities such as choosing whom you love? Or what gender you are? Or managing your own reproductive life?

Debra Shapiro, Cambridge, Mass.