But the nation’s economic gulf endures. Affluent places on the right side of the technological curve prosper while other parts of the country — predominantly White small towns, largely Black inner cities, and rural areas that may be White, Black or Hispanic — still reel from rapid economic transformation.

Big promises were made about globalization and technological change. They were broken, says Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), whose Silicon Valley district is one of the wealthiest in the country.

“The story we’ve told so much of America is, ‘Okay, globalization and the knowledge economy is going to improve everyone’s lot,’” he said in an interview. “What ended up happening is $11 billion of market cap in my district, and so many places saw deindustrialization, jobs go offshore. Their kids get one-way tickets out, and now they’re wondering, ‘Where is our chance to contribute? Where is our chance to have pride in our hometowns?’”

As befits someone from the tech capital of the world, Khanna still believes in the power of technological change. But he has turned himself into an unlikely champion of heartland towns and urban neighborhoods suffering from concentrated poverty.

His new book, “Dignity in a Digital Age: Making Tech Work for All of Us,” is a manifesto for a progressive capitalism that values both ambition and settled communities, both growth and fairness. He stresses that “freedom” means more than “restricting state action.” Invoking the wise economist Amartya Sen, who wrote the book’s foreword, Khanna stresses that “each of us should have the freedom to pursue the life we envision” and live up to our potential.

Khanna’s goal is “to make the high-tech revolution work for everyone, not just for certain Silicon Valley leaders” and to “create opportunities for people where they live instead of uprooting them.”

Conservatives who are not market fundamentalists will especially appreciate his stress on preserving community and family bonds. “In an unfamiliar age,” he writes, “home represents the familiar.” He scolds policymakers for ignoring “the destabilization of local communities.”

His own policies come in two parts. A member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Khanna endorses the social supports that liberals have long insisted are essential to a just society: health-care guarantees, “a family-supporting wage,” wide access to educational opportunities, enhanced worker rights.

But he also outlines an array of place-based approaches to make venture capital more widely available; to use the federal government’s contracting power to spread tech opportunities to rural areas; and to create “digital grant colleges” allied with traditional land-grant institutions “to bring private-sector expertise to job training.”

We need to move away from “mythologizing these tech jobs,” Khanna says, with “the worst caricatures” involving talk of “turning coal miners into coders.” In his book and in conversation, he stresses that good manufacturing jobs now require a high level of technical training because so many products, from appliances to automobiles — cars, he notes, have become “computers on wheels” — are themselves high-tech goods.

Our country will miss an enormous opportunity if it doesn’t take advantage of what Khanna calls “the covid-19 realignment.” The pandemic opened up “the possibility of tech decentralization to places that have been left behind.” Remote work not only relocates jobs but, harnessed wisely, could also create opportunities “for local wealth creation.”

What’s heartening about Khanna’s way of looking at things is not just the policy creativity he’s calling for or his invocation of an old American tradition — dating to Alexander Hamilton, Henry Clay and Abraham Lincoln — of marrying public action to widely diffused economic growth. It’s also his insistence that Democrats and progressives need to go beyond saying “America is falling apart” and advance “a hopeful, aspirational vision of America.”

“Yes, we should be for a redistribution — tax the billionaires in my district,” he says with a laugh. But the broader objective is to give everyone “the opportunity to build wealth” because “people want to aspire, they want to build things, they want to create things.”