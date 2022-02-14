That doesn’t mean truckers represent majority opinion. A recent Leger poll found that only 32 percent of Canadians want to remove all covid-19 restrictions. Another poll found that nearly two-thirds of Canadians believe the truckers are a “small minority” who are “selfishly thinking only of themselves.” Sixty-four percent of Canadians in yet another poll thought the protest threatens Canadian democracy while only 33 percent said the truckers had a right to protest and should be left alone. Support for the truckers rose to 44 percent when respondents were given an option to say whether they backed their views, but not how they were protesting; that still meant that 56 percent did not support the truckers at all.

Things aren’t that different in the United States. The most recent Economist-YouGov poll shows most Americans support businesses and K-12 schools mandating mask-wearing, with 2020 Biden voters giving overwhelming support for mask mandates. A Politico-Morning Consult poll shows that by a nearly 2-1 margin, Americans support continued social distancing to combat covid even if that causes economic harm.

Still, things are changing. That 32 percent of Canadians who want to remove all coronavirus restrictions is a record high, and the number jumped dramatically since the start of the truckers’ protest. Opinions in the United States have also been moving in the direction of lifting or loosening restrictions.

Similarly, the Politico-Morning Consult poll showed Americans are now divided on whether they are more concerned about the economy or the pandemic. Only a slight plurality, 47 percent, say they are more concerned about the health impacts of the pandemic rather than its economic effects, a dramatic shift from where opinions stood at the height of the crisis. That plurality melts away when Americans are asked whether their priority is helping the economy or fighting the coronavirus. Fifty-four percent prioritize the economy, up from 49 percent just two weeks ago.

Even the reputation of Anthony S. Fauci, President Biden’s sainted medical adviser, has dropped. Only 45 percent say he has done an excellent or good job fighting the pandemic; 48 percent say he has done just a fair or poor job.

The truckers, therefore, represent momentum. People everywhere are tired of restrictions, especially as more and more people are now vaccinated. Governments are recognizing this. Denmark has lifted all covid restrictions and Britain is on track to follow suit. Australia recently announced it would start allowing vaccinated tourists into the country at the end of the month. Canadian provincial premiers and U.S. governors have been announcing plans to repeal or structurally remove mask mandates and other restrictions. This trend will inevitably mean the cessation of recent efforts to coerce vaccine holdouts get jabbed or be blocked from equal access to public life.

Many will howl at this, but it’s simply common sense. It’s true that vaccinated people are less likely to develop severe cases of covid-19 or to die from the virus. But it appears they can still contract and spread the disease. This will make it harder to convince vaccine holdouts to give up their resistance. And as vaccinated people feel safe with their options to protect themselves from severe illness, they will be less willing to compel others into obedience.