Cities across the country have experienced an alarming rise in carjackings over the past two years. Not only did the pandemic create new opportunities for carjacking — with more delivery people providing services to people who are homebound — but the closure of schools and loss of social supports had a damaging impact on young people who, authorities say, have helped fuel the increase.

In D.C. last year, there were 426 carjackings, an 18 percent increase from the 360 carjackings in 2020. So far this year, as of Feb. 10, there have been 86 carjackings. Most are unsolved with no one arrested. Of the 149 arrests in 2021, 100 involved youths. Three Maryland teenagers have been arrested in connection with Mr. Fleming’s case; two of them have been charged with multiple carjackings.

The unprecedented involvement of young people, many of them from families already facing economic hardships, is not unique to D.C. But it has set up a clash between Mayor Muriel E. Bowser and Attorney General Karl A. Racine, both Democrats. Ms. Bowser, running for a third term at a time when crime is sure to be an issue, pointedly noted the attorney general, not her office, is “solely responsible” for the prosecution of juveniles. Mr. Racine, not running for reelection but a persistent critic of the mayor, and who has endorsed one of her opponents, pushed back, faulting the administration’s failure to close hundreds of carjacking cases and challenging the suggestion that the crimes are being committed by repeat youthful offenders.

In truth, as The Post’s Colbert I. King pointed out, the District’s two top elected officials should be battling crime and not each other. They should be putting their heads together — not butting them — on better strategies. Some notable initiatives have been undertaken. A carjacking unit, formed last year, will be beefed up with more resources, D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said. Mr. Racine has also partnered with Prince George’s prosecutors on a crime task force, and Ms. Bowser and Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) launched a new initiative for multijurisdictional cooperation.