To understand the swell of anger and lunacy that has washed over her party, one need only see the grass-roots reaction to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), censured this month by the Republican National Committee for participating in the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. Cheney recently told the New York Times: “I’m not going to convince the crazies and I reject the crazies. I reject the notion that somehow we don’t have to abide by the rule of law. And the people right now who are in the leadership of our state party, I’m not trying to get their support because they’ve abandoned the Constitution.”

Unfortunately, she needs to win a primary in a state now dominated by the “crazies.” (By the way, Hillary Clinton deserves an apology from the political class for their faux outrage over her statement in 2016 criticizing some Republicans as “deplorables.”)

Hogan acknowledged in his CNN interview, “To say it’s legitimate political discourse to attack the seat of our Capitol, and smash windows, and attack police officers, and threaten to hang vice president, and threaten to overthrow the election, it’s insanity.” But that is precisely what the RNC did in its censure resolution.

And as Cheney’s fellow censured Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), explained on CBS News’s “Face the Nation,” there is a faction of the GOP that is “way too big” rooting for Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I think it’s an affection for authoritarianism,” he surmises. “And I think Vladimir Putin has done a decent job of engaging in culture battles and culture war, and he is seen as the person defending, in essence, the culture of the past. And so it’s very frightening.”

Kinzinger went on to scold the majority of his party that clings to the “big lie” and condemns the Jan. 6 committee: “I have lost faith in some of the courage of my colleagues. I thought that every person when they swore an oath had some version of a red line they would never cross.” In some welcome advice for the media, he added:

Every Republican has to be clear and forceful on the record. Do they think January 6 was legitimate political discourse? Don’t let them avoid it. Don’t let them hem haw and don’t let them transition to some other subject they’d rather talk about. This is an answer every one of them have to give, and then we can move on once they’re clear and on the record. But this is definitive to our democracy. How do you feel? Was it legitimate?

Kinzinger singled out RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) for pretending that the RNC censure resolution’s use of “legitimate political discourse” was not referring to Jan. 6 insurgents. “I mean, it’s obviously a convenient way for them to deflect,” he said. “We’re looking at the corruption that led up to the moment and what happened since. . . . Marco Rubio knows that. Ronna McDaniel knows that. All these folks know it. But they’re trying to kind of pass around it because they don’t want to tick off the base.”

Shorter: Cowardice is still the order of the day in the GOP. There are a few brave souls in the party, but the censure motion, consistent GOP rhetoric and polling tell us that MAGA Republicans are firmly in control. It’s not even close.

Here’s an idea: Rather than perpetuating the fantasy that there is a sane GOP electorate waiting for a savior, why not band together in a national, pro-democracy coalition to deprive the MAGA party of power? In Utah, for example, Democrats are effectively forgoing a nominee to challenge Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) so as to form a coalition with Cheney-Kinzinger-Hogan-type Republicans and independents in support of conservative independent Evan McMullin. Cheney could consider a similar independent run to squelch the possibility of a MAGA candidate taking her seat.