John Dewey, the father of progressive education, said in “Democracy and Education,” in 1916, “Democracy has to be born anew every generation, and education is its midwife.” There has never been a better time to consider troubling issues in the classroom and not to avoid them. For example, should we take down statues of Christopher Columbus, George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant? Let’s examine the books to be banned. Why do they make people uncomfortable? Is it okay to be uncomfortable? Doesn’t some discomfort necessarily accompany the search for truth?
Let’s not stifle teachers for attempting to expose kids to truth.
Sandra Dean, Philadelphia