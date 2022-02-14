Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was among the recent right-wing politicians to cheer on the mayhem and root for it to come to the United States. The Post reports:

“I’m all for it,” Paul, a longtime opponent to masking and vaccine mandates, told the Daily Signal, a conservative outlet, on Thursday. “Civil disobedience is a time-honored tradition in our country, from slavery to civil rights to you name it. Peaceful protest, clog things up, make people think about the mandates.” He added, “I hope the truckers do come to America, and I hope they clog up cities.”

Lovely. I’m sure the American autoworkers sidelined because of Canadian protests don’t find Paul’s comments to be amusing. (NPR reported, “Carmakers have had to cancel more shifts as the Canadian protests halt traffic on Ambassador Bridge, a vital transport line. … General Motors has canceled two shifts at Lansing Delta Township assembly in Michigan due to parts shortages.”) Filled with resentment and fanning white grievance, Republicans no longer bother to feign concern for American workers.

Law and order? Recall how Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) disclaimed any concern about White insurrectionists rampaging through the Capitol on Jan. 6 — but said he might have felt differently had they been Black Lives Matter protesters. Indeed, when Black Lives Matter protesters marched peacefully without even blocking traffic but heckled Paul, the senator professed that his “life was in danger” and called the demonstrators a “crazed mob.” Apparently, disruption is only a problem when certain people are involved.

Parents threatening school board members? No problem! Thugs menacing poll workers? Go get 'em! Truckers occupying cities and sending our workers to unemployment lines? Swell! You would never guess this is the party that inveighs against Democrats for being weak on crime or anti-business.

Whether it is amplifying Russian propaganda — as Johnson, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) have done — or rooting for Canadian right-wing rabble-rousers to make life miserable for ordinary Americans, the GOP’s white-grievance movement is increasingly anti-American. In the 1960s, Republicans accused the Democrats of fanning unrest in the streets to the detriment of the hard-working “silent majority”; now it’s Republicans’ ideological fervor that drives them to positions that threaten Americans’ health, financial well-being and physical safety.

A party that considers it heroic to occupy major cities and wreak havoc on innocent people — or that thinks marauding through the Capitol and assaulting police officers is “legitimate political discourse” — is a party that is not antagonistic only toward democracy but toward the very notion of “ordered liberty,” which used to be a big deal for the right.

This is what all authoritarian movements do, from European fascists in the 1930s to thugs in modern Belarus to mobs perpetrating violence against Muslims in India. As the Carnegie Endowment’s Rachel Kleinfeld has written, “Gang-backed governments fundamentally distort democracy. Public authority and private muscle collude to maintain power and narrow the range of people who can vote. In the resulting mobocracy, supporting policies, rights, or candidates outside accepted boundaries becomes difficult and in some cases dangerous.” Moreover, when democracies cannot maintain order, the cries for a strongman to restore calm intensify.